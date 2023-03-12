Leeds United's transfer saga involving Jean-Kévin Augustin was a 'sackable offence' for Victor Orta, journalist Conor McGilligan has told GIVEMESPORT.

Orta has signed a few gems over the years at Leeds, but it's safe to say his transfer dealings haven't been perfect.

Leeds news - Victor Orta

Leeds have spent £128m in the last two transfer windows, as per Transfermarkt, but still find themselves battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

It's fair to say that the majority of the signings haven't been a huge success, considering their position in the league.

It's not been an easy task for Orta who has had to try and replace two of Leeds' previous key players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, who joined Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

It's now understood that Orta's position at Leeds is now under threat, with the 44-year-old in the firing line if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League.

It's usually the coaching staff or players that receive the majority of the criticism when things aren't going well, but those higher up in the hierachy, such as Orta, do play a huge part in any success or downfalls.

What has McGilligan said about Orta?

McGilligan has suggested that the transfer saga involving Augustin was a 'sackable offence' for Orta.

The journalist, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, told GIVEMESPORT: "Jean-Kévin Augustin was a signing that Leeds bought from RB Leipzig a few years ago now. He was heavily criticised for that because that wasn't a Marcelo Bielsa signing and he came in about two stone overweight.

"Leipzig then took Leeds to court and won the court battle this year, taking £21m off Leeds. So, in terms of sackable offences, I feel that is definitely one of them."

What's next for Leeds?

The Athletic have reported that 49ers Enterprises are set to complete a takeover of Leeds in the summer. The group already control more than 40% of the club, but are looking to gain full ownership.

Whether this will spell the end of Orta's reign remains to be seen, but the MailOnline have also reported that his position is under scrutiny due to their problematic search for a new manager following Jesse Marsch's sacking.

The report claims that three potential managers turned down the Elland Road job before they hired Javi Gracia.

Issues have started to emerge over the last few months, so the potential new owners may look to replace Orta when a deal is completed.