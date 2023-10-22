Highlights Arsenal may pursue Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, an elite center-forward option, but it would be an ambitious and expensive signing.

Osimhen could be looking for a way out of Napoli after being disrespected by the club's social media channels.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Arsenal should be smart about the approach, as the deal would require a significant fee and wage package, but Osimhen's caliber could lead Arsenal to title contention in the Premier League and Champions League. Alternatively, Arsenal could consider Premier League-proven option Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Arsenal could make an ambitious move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of the Gunners bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

If Mikel Arteta wants to take his side to the next level, then they may need to invest in an elite-level centre-forward. However, Osimhen certainly won't come cheap, but Jones has suggested it would be a dream signing for the supporters. Whether Arsenal could pull this off remains to be seen, but Jones has given his verdict on what would be an ambitious signing from the north London club.

Osimhen could be looking for a way out of Napoli

After an impressive season with Napoli, helping them lift the Serie A title, Osimen started to attract the attention of some of the biggest clubs around Europe. Back in July, BILD journalist Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT that both Chelsea and Manchester United were interested in signing the Nigerian forward. A move failed to materialise and Osimhen remained in Italy, but after recently being severely disrespected by his club's social media channels, he could be seriously considering a departure in the January transfer window.

Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda released a statement saying he and his client could take legal action against Napoli after they made a TikTok video mocking the striker...

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Osimhen has played for the Serie A side since the incident, with the transfer window being closed, meaning he's unable to move clubs at the moment. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are likely to offer him a route out of Napoli when the January transfer window opens, per MailOnline, but Osimhen has revealed that moving to the Premier League would be a dream for him...

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

Arsenal have already held initial talks regarding bringing Osimhen to the club, per Football Transfers. There's no doubt that the Nigeria international is one of the best strikers in world football and would significantly improve Arteta's options in attack.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24* 10 6 Total 111 66 Stats via Transfermarkt

Jones has suggested that Arsenal have to be smart if they do make an approach to bring Osimhen to north London, due to the sizeable fee that is likely to come with it alongside the wage package needed to convince him to come to the Premier League. The journalist adds that a player of Osimhen's calibre will lead Arsenal to be spoken about in terms of winning England's top flight and the Champions League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They play it down if you try to get any official quote on Arsenal going for Osimhen, but obviously if that time does come, they've got to be smart because Osimhen is valued at a ridiculous price and rightly so by Napoli. But also, there's going to be a huge wage and everything that comes in turn with that. So this is really ambitious if they do go for Osimhen, but if you're an Arsenal fan, this is the dream, this is the guy that can lead you properly towards title talk and properly into the Champions League conversation."

Mikel Arteta could eye a Premier League-proven alternative

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is 'up for' moving to Arsenal in the near future. As per ESPN, the Gunners are among the clubs interested in securing his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Although there's certainly an argument that Osimhen is the better player and could take Arsenal to the next level, there's no guarantee he will adapt to the Premier League with ease. Whereas with Toney, you have a player who is already proven in England.