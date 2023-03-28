Arsenal would be a 'great option' for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is attracting plenty of interest after a sensational season for Napoli in Italy.

Transfer news - Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Naples, with reports in Italy suggesting that the Italian club will demand £133m for their star striker.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City are all interested in signing Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe sniffing around the Nigerian striker considering how impressive he's been for Napoli this campaign.

Osimhen has even suggested that a move to the Premier League would be a dream for him in the future, but he's aware that he's currently playing in one of the top leagues in the world at the moment. He said: "A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A. I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

What has Taylor said about Osimhen?

Taylor has suggested that Arsenal would be a good move for Osimhen, but he doesn't see the Gunners being in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If we're talking purely from a fantasy perspective, I think Arsenal would be a great option for Osimhen. But, I don't envisage them to be shopping for a striker particularly given how well Eddie Nketiah done when he came in, you've got Gabriel Jesus coming back, who is going to be the first choice, and you've even got Folarin Balogun. So, I think that's off the table."

How has Osimhen performed this season?

Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 22 league starts, as per FBref.

The 24-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.26 in Serie A this campaign, ranking him 12th in the whole league.

There's no doubt Osimhen has shown immense ability in the Champions League and in Italy, but it remains to be seen whether he can transfer that to Premier League football.