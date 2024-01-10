Highlights Mamuka Jugeli claimed that Victor Osimhen would join the Saudi Pro League next summer, despite recently signing a new contract at Napoli.

Jugeli then said his client, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 'is different' as he would rather join a European club like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Man City.

Osimhen has hit back at Jugeli in style by branding him a "piece of filth" and a "disgrace".

Victor Osimhen has gone off in a wild verbal attack on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, with quite a damning message on Instagram. The forward lost his cool and blasted the agent on his Instagram story in response to some comments that Jugeli had recently made about him and his future.

Osimhen's future in Italy has been a huge topic for conversation this season, with speculation running wild and rumours of his dissatisfaction at Napoli circulating. Whether that has played a part or not is unclear, but the Nigerian's form has taken a significant nosedive in comparison to last season.

Related Victor Osimhen pulls off astonishing assist in Napoli 2-1 Cagliari Only Osimhen could pull off something like this as he delivered a match-winning moment to set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Serie A.

With just seven goals so far, his output has not come close to last year, where he eventually ended up on 26 strikes and Napoli as a whole are having a rough time of things. The reigning Serie A champions are currently sat in ninth place, already 20 points behind Inter Milan at the top and with Osimhen now publicly feuding with fellow star Kvaratskhelia’s agent, it feels safe to assume the squad might not be on the same page right now.

Osimhen labelled Jugeli a 'disgrace'

After Jugeli made comments about Osimhen and his future, the Nigerian wasted no time blasting him on social media in response. Taking to Instagram, he labelled the agent a 'piece of filth' and a 'disgrace'. He then went on to say he was embarrassed by Jugeli's 'sense of reasoning' and insulted him with a curse word.

To close the message, Osimhen, in all capital letters, simply said: 'Keep my name out of your mouth!!!' He's made his feelings on the agent very, very clear, and it will be interesting to see what sort of impact this has on his relationship with Kvaratskhelia. The pair are undoubtedly Napoli's biggest stars and a falling out between the two will only make the situation in Naples this season much worse. Considering what Jugeli said, though, we can't blame Osimhen for his reaction.

Victor Osimhen & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 2023/24 Player Appearances Goals Assists Victor Osimhen 18 8 2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 25 5 4

Jugeli claimed Osimhen will join a Saudi Pro League team in the summer

He claimed his client was 'different'

Osimhen's reaction came after Jugeli went public with comments about the Nigerian's future. He claimed that the forward will join a Saudi Pro League team in the summer, putting an end to the saga around his future at Napoli. If he'd have ended his comments there, it might not have gained as big a reaction as it did.

Instead, he carried on and brought his own client, Kvaratskhelia, up. It quickly became apparent that he was using the situation to actually paint the Georgian as though he was superior to his teammate. He said that while Osimhen would end up in Saudi Arabia, his client was 'different' and would rather play for someone like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The insinuation that Osimhen is all about the money and would rather head to the Saudi Pro League, while Kvaratskhelia has the ambition to play for the biggest clubs in the world is quite an insulting one, so it's no surprise that Napoli's star forward hit back. Let's just see how the situation plays out in Naples in the coming weeks.