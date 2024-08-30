Chelsea have seen a contract offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen rejected by the Nigerian forward, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Blues have been in the market for Osimhen all summer as they hunt to bring in a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson in attack. Osimhen looks set to depart before the end of the window, but he's already turned down an offer from the Blues.

Osimhen Rejects Chelsea Contract Offer

Chelsea are still pushing

According to journalist Hawkins, Napoli forward Osimhen has rejected a contract offer from Chelsea, with the Blues offering €155k-a-week (£130k). Chelsea are still attempting to convince the player, but he could now stay in Italy if no agreement is reached...

"Chelsea's latest offer to Victor Osimhen: €155 000 per week. Rejected by the player. Chelsea delegation is in Napoli as reported, still trying to convince him. If no agreement he will stay in Italy."

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently reportedly that Chelsea were waiting for the green light from Osimhen, with the Napoli forward also attracting interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli. It could be a huge coup for the Blues if they can get this deal over the line, but they may need to up their offer.

Chelsea Pushing for Jadon Sancho

They're expected to strike a deal

The Athletic's David Ornstein has also claimed that Chelsea are expected to strike a deal with Manchester United for winger Jadon Sancho. It's been a tricky few years for the English forward, but he's now being offered a huge chance to revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Sancho will be able to make an impact after struggling in the Premier League so far remains to be seen, but Chelsea appear to be willing to take a risk.