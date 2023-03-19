Chelsea are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with some at the club believing they should 'go all out for him', says journalist Simon Phillips, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 23 times in all competitions.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

Reports from Italy have suggested that Osimhen could cost in the region of £133m in the summer transfer window after his impressive campaign with Napoli.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City are all interested in the Nigerian striker.

As we've seen over the last couple of transfer windows, Chelsea aren't afraid to splash the cash, but they do appear to be missing a natural goalscorer up top.

Kai Havertz is Chelsea's current top goalscorer in the Premier League with just six goals to his name, and the German international isn't a natural out-and-out centre-forward.

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves recently described Osimhen as the 'perfect centre-forward'. Speaking on BT Sport, he said: "He's a great athlete, runs the channels, he's got size. He's literally a perfect centre-forward, no wonder everybody is chasing him."

What has Phillips said about Osimhen?

Phillips has suggested that Osimhen is a player that some people at Chelsea believe they should be going all out for in the summer window, but he isn't their only target.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea are obviously going to ponder cheap options as well. Jonathan David is one of those. Randal Kolo Muani is another one Chelsea are looking at and monitoring at the moment.

"They really like Osimhen - some at Chelsea believe they should go all out for him.

"It's a decision they need to make collectively and there are other options as well."

How has Osimhen performed this season?

As previously mentioned, Osimhen has been in scintilating form for Napoli. There's always a worry with players playing abroad that they may struggle to adapt in England, but his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

Whilst of course being impressive for Napoli in Serie A, his performances in the Champions League show he has the ability in the big games.

The Nigerian forward has a Sofascore rating of 7.32 in the European competition this campaign.

After strengthening almost every position over the last couple of years, signing an elite-level centre-forward could be what Chelsea need to go to the next level.