Highlights Victor Osimhen's relationship with his Napoli teammates is extremely strained, as shown by a video of him ignoring them upon arrival at the team hotel.

Despite his significant contributions to Napoli's success, the club's social media team mocked Osimhen, causing him to question his future with the team and consider legal action.

Osimhen has been a star player for Napoli, scoring 62 goals in 107 appearances and playing a key role in their recent Serie A triumph. If he leaves, many clubs will be eager to sign him, with Manchester United and Chelsea previously expressing interest.

Victor Osimhen's turmoil at Napoli is apparently even worse than it first appeared, with the forward's relationship with his teammates looking pretty dire at the moment. After his penalty miss on Sunday, the club's social media team uploaded a video mocking the forward, and it's caused him to question his future with the team. The Nigerian is reportedly considering taking legal action and suing Napoli for the video and the defamation.

While his animosity will most likely be with the people behind the video and the social media team, he also appears to be on pretty rocky ground with some of his teammates as a recent video has emerged of the forward ignoring both Diego Demme and Piotr Zielinski as he arrived at the team's hotel. His future in Naples looks bleak, and it's surprising to see the club treat him like they have online considering his impact on the team over the last few years.

He's been their star man for three years now, and it's hard to imagine they'd have been anywhere near as successful as they have been if he wasn't among the lineup. There will be no shortage of interested parties trying to secure his signature if his career is destined to take him away from Naples, and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have already shown interest in the past. Clubs all over Europe will likely be licking their lips at the prospect of signing the 24-year-old and the biggest loser in this entire situation will ultimately be Napoli.

What happened when Victor Osimhen arrived at the team hotel?

If it wasn't clear that Osimhen was unhappy at Napoli, it will be now that the video of his arrival at the team's hotel has emerged. The forward completely ignored his teammates as he walked into the building. Poor Demme was left hanging in brutal fashion as he held his hand up to greet the Nigerian with a high five but was completely ignored and left holding his arm out foolishly.

His frustrations don't seem to quite stretch to the team's manager, though, as Osimhen could be seen greeting and shaking hands with Giuseppe Santoro on his way in. Things aren't looking good and the club clearly don't appreciate the talent they have on their hands with the striker, ridiculing him online despite all he has given to the side in recent years.

Victor Osimhen has been an icon for Napoli

With the way the club have treated him online, you'd be forgiven for assuming Osimhen was nothing more than a bit-part player at Napoli who wasn't all that important to the side, but that's far from the truth. Following his arrival from Lille in 2020, the 24-year-old has been in blistering form.

He's scored 62 goals in 107 appearances for the team and played a significant role in their success last season as the club lifted their first Serie A trophy in 33 years. He's become a hot commodity and will likely command a large fee from any club hoping to land him in the future, but that certainly seems to be where things are heading now.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24* 6 3 Total 107 62

*2023/24 season currently ongoing