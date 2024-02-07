Highlights Nigeria took the lead in the semi-final clash, but South Africa equalized from the penalty spot, resulting in a 1-1 score and extra time.

Victor Osimhen's goal, which would have put Nigeria ahead 2-0, was disallowed by VAR due to a previous foul committed by Nigeria.

The disallowed goal was a crushing blow to Nigeria, who thought they had secured a victory so close to the end of the game.

The African Cup of Nations has certainly delivered so far, with some incredible moments and the semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa continued that run. With just one game separating the two sides from an appearance in the final, they've not held back, and the semi-final clash has been an entertaining one, to say the least. Nigeria came into the contest as favourites, and showed why when they took the lead in the first half, and it looked like they'd sealed the deal and booked their place in the final when Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in the closing minutes.

Related How to watch AFCON 2023 on TV GIVEMESPORT provides a guide on how to watch AFCON 2023 on TV, with the complete schedule and fixtures.

Football's a cruel game, though, and despite it looking as though the Napoli man had doubled his side's lead and sealed their place in the final, that wasn't the case and instead, minutes later it was 1-1 as Teboho Mokoena equalised from the penalty spot. The goal sent things to extra time and was a brutal blow to Nigeria after they thought they'd done enough to win things so close to the end of the game.

Why was Osimhen's goal disallowed, though? Well, VAR had a hand in that.

Victor Osimhen's goal was disallowed due to a Nigeria foul

VAR overruled it and awarded a penalty to South Africa

With the score at 1-0, things were still incredibly tight heading into the closing stages of the match between Nigeria and South Africa. One more goal, though, and the Super Eagles would have surely won it. That's what Osimhen thought he'd done for his nation too, when he hit the back of the net with just five minutes remaining in the contest.

It was a splendid strike, but VAR quickly disallowed it and pulled the play back to an earlier foul inside the Nigeria penalty area. A penalty was instead awarded, and Mokoena stepped up to the spot and converted. It shows just how quickly things can change in football, but it was the right call, with the foul quite clear when it was looked at.

Mokoena scored from the spot and sent the game to extra time, but we were destined for more than just those extra 30 minutes.

Nigeria eventually won the game on penalties

They beat South Africa 4-3 to advance to the final

With Mokoena equalising at the death for South Africa and sending the game to extra time, both sides had another 30 minutes to try to find a winner and book their place in the AFCON final. Nigeria had the best chance after Grant Kekana was sent off in the 114th minute and South Africa was forced to play the remaining time with just 10 men.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net, though, and a penalty shootout was required to find a winner. It was Nigeria's day, though, and the Super Eagles won the shootout 4-2 with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the final spot-kick to eliminate South Africa and make it to the African Cup of Nations final where they'll meet either Ivory Coast or DR Congo.