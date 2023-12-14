Highlights Chelsea's pursuit of Victor Osimhen may be hindered by financial constraints and their lack of Champions League football.

The Napoli striker could solve Chelsea's scoring problems, but spending £130 million on him in January is unrealistic, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea may consider alternative options such as have drawn up a five-man shortlist, including Osimhen, to strengthen their front line.

Chelsea are still keen on landing a deal for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, though transfer insider Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, has issued a reason why their pursuit could fall at the first hurdle.

For all the mouth-watering expenditure since Todd Boehly completed his £4.25 billion takeover of the west London-based outfit, their transfer business has not exactly been up to scratch, with many incomings flattering to deceive.

Despite spending over £1 billion on new faces under the American billionaire's watch, Chelsea have regressed even further in 2023/24, and they now face a mountainous uphill battle of securing any form of European football, let alone Champions League football.

Chelsea willing to let Gallagher go to fund Osimhen

In Mauricio Pochettino's inaugural campaign at the helm, Chelsea have - once again - been below par. The Blues are currently sitting in 12th place with five wins from 16 Premier League outings, with European football seemingly out of reach unless the second half of the campaign sees major improvements.

Converting chances remains the club's biggest issue with summer signing Nicolas Jackson, who signed for £30.1 million from Villarreal in early July 2023, struggling heavily in that department. Following his arrival, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea made a grave error by not signing someone to play alongside the Senegalese frontman.

Despite scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in early November, the 22-year-old's potency in front of goal has left a lot to be desired, with an extra four goals plundered in the remaining 17 outings across all competitions.

An easy fix to their goalscoring frailties is Osimhen, a centre forward who has plundered 66 goals in his 116-game Napoli career. Chelsea's interest in the 27-cap Nigeria international has been known for a while now and, according to the MailOnline, they may consider cutting ties with Conor Gallagher to free up funds and space for a striker, most notably the free-scoring Osimhen.

The central midfielder has been one of the club's standout performers during their dire season, but with just 18 months left on his current Stamford Bridge deal, his time at the capital club could be coming to an end in January, the report suggests.

Dean Jones on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea

When quizzed how much Boehly and Co. are willing to splash on the 24-year-old's signature, Jones claimed that spending around £130 million on him in January is far from realistic. The transfer insider went on to claim that if they do manage to seal the deal in the impending transfer window, many Premier League clubs would be sent into 'uproar'.

Missing out on Champions League action two seasons on the trot, however, may hinder their ability to snare Osimhen in January, given the lack of funds they will receive as a club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“He can't go and spend £130 million on Osimhen in January, and I think that's what it's going to take. Chelsea just can't be doing that. And if they do, then everyone's going to be in an uproar because it just seems ridiculous that this club can continue to just throw money at everything they want to and have no repercussions from it. “And you have to contemplate now that Chelsea aren't going to be in the Champions League next season again. That will be two seasons of missing out on the top table of European football and that means they're bringing in less money and that means that everything's judged differently in terms of your spending.”

Chelsea's five-man striker shortlist

With Osimhen potentially unattainable in the January transfer market, The Standard have reported that there are four other names on their wishlist as they look to enrich their front line at the turn of the year.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP is on red-hot form this season and has caught the attention of Pochettino and his recruitment team. The Swedish 25-year-old may have notched an impressive 15 goals and seven assists in his opening 18 games for his current employers, but Sporting's £87 million asking price may deter the Blues from making their move.

Chelsea could reportedly re-invest their time and money in pursuing Brentford's Ivan Toney. The Englishman has proven his Premier League expertise and would be a smart, yet expensive, buy with Bees boss Thomas Frank valuing his talisman north of £100 million, per The Athletic.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

Cheaper options are also on their shortlist, however, with both Copenhagen starlet Ronny Bardghji and Club Brugge's teen sensation Antonio Nusa. Chelsea have shown their willingness to invest in the younger market of talent and could do so again by snaring either of the aforementioned duo.