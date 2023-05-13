Manchester United do not consider Victor Osimhen a primary target ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a sensational season with Napoli and it's naturally attracting the interest of clubs around Europe.

Manchester United news - Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli with the summer transfer window approaching.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Osimhen, but he could cost in the region of £150m.

With Napoli winning Serie A with games to spare, the Italian club are in a position where they can demand whatever they want for some of their star players.

Whether United will be willing to pay £150m for a single player after mistakes they've made in the past remains to be seen, but Osimhen has spoken about playing in the Premier League in the past.

He said: "I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day, but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Kane was on United's shortlist, so it will be interesting to see who they go for in the summer.

What has Jones said about Osimhen?

Jones has suggested that Osimhen isn't a prime target for United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I mean, I have always considered that this is going to be a really difficult one to do. Wherever we are actually looking in terms of landing spots for Osimhen, whether it's been United or Chelsea or whoever else, no one's ever, from my conversations anyway, outlined him as the prime target that they'll do anything to get.

"I think that that's what it would probably take to actually land Osimhen because of the amount of money he's going to cost in the next transfer window."

Who is a better option for United?

Both Kane and Osimhen have scored goals for fun this season.

The two strikers rank in the top five goalscorers in Europe this campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

Kane slightly edges the Nigerian international in terms of goals and, of course, has the Premier League experience, so it could make sense to try and poach the Tottenham Hotspur talisman this summer.