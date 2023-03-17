Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is the ‘perfect profile’ of striker for what the club need, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is currently one of the most in-demand players in world football thanks to his impressive form for Napoli and is believed to have worked his way onto the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United transfer news – Osimhen

In January, ESPN claimed that loan signing Wout Weghorst was just a stop-gap for United and that Osimhen was on the shortlist of long-term targets.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg were also named as potential targets for the Red Devils, although the latter is already set to move to RB Leipzig in the summer.

And United may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Osimhen after he admitted in an interview with The Athletic that he wants to achieve his ‘dream’ of playing in the English top-flight.

“I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” revealed the Nigeria international.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Osimhen, though.

What has Jacobs said about Osimhen?

When asked about United’s interest in Osimhen, Jacobs told GMS that he is not going to depart the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the cheap.

He said: “I think that Victor Osimhen will end up costing £100 million or more for sure because he's in incredible form, he’s the perfect profile, he's the right age, there's high demand, and Napoli are flying.

“So, they don't have to necessarily sell right now, even if the player wants the Premier League, and that first point that I made of the number that they paid for him in the first place.”

How has Osimhen been playing?

Osimhen arrived at Napoli from Lille in a deal worth around £72 million back in 2020, and he is now justifying that price tag by firing the Azzurri to the Serie A title.

The 6 foot 1 ace has struck 23 goals in 28 appearances so far this season, providing a further five assists for his teammates.

As per FBref, Osimhen has also ranked in the 98th percentile for non-penalty expected goals and total shots, and 95th for touches in the attacking penalty area among his positional peers over the last year.

It’s clear that Osimhen is now one of the sport’s leading marksmen, and he could help Erik ten Hag lead United back to their former glory.