Victor Osimhen scored the goal that saw Napoli crowned Serie A champions on Thursday evening.

Napoli have been terrific all season and needed a point against Udinese to win their third Scudetto.

Udinese had a narrow one-goal lead at half-time courtesy of Sandi Lovric's 13th minute strike.

But Napoli battled back and Osimhen's strike in the 52nd minute restored parity.

There were no further goals as Napoli got the point they needed to be crowned champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen's brilliant chat with Mario Balotelli goes viral

Osimhen went live on Instagram following the game and captured Napoli's celebrations in their dressing room.

He also had a brilliant chat with his good friend and three-time Serie A winner, Mario Balotelli.

The footage has gone viral and you can view it below...

Osimhen started: "I saw some videos, it's unbelievable..."

"Trust me you did something incredible my friend. You still don't know what you did. Trust me," Balotelli replied.

When Osimhen stated he didn't know how to react or feel, Balotelli said: "You will realise in the years. Not tomorrow, not for the next year: in 10 years you understand what you did. It's an unbelievable season."

Osimhen continued: "I'm so happy. It's been amazing. I remember when I came here... these people... some send me messages and everything like that. It's amazing. I don't know how to feel. I don't know how to... I'm overwhelmed."

Balotelli interjected: "Don't care how you feel! You are a champion! it's okay!"

The Italian striker then said: "Congratulations. Really unbelievable. Enjoy!" before leaving the call.

What next for Osimhen and Napoli?

Osimhen has scored 22 times in Serie A this season and 27 times in all competitions.

He is currently top goalscorer in Italy's top tier and has a three-goal lead over Lautero Martinez.

The Nigerian striker will look to add to his tally in Napoli's remaining five games and ensuring he wins the Golden Boot.