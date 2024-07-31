Highlights Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is not considering a loan switch to Chelsea.

The Blues would have to strike a permanent deal if they were to sign the Nigerian this summer.

Osimhen has been training separately from the rest of Napoli's squad amid exit links.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is not considering a loan move to Chelsea, his agent Roberto Calenda confirmed in a social media post.

Despite recent reports suggesting Chelsea are exploring an initial loan to sign the Nigerian, Osimhen’s representative was quick to deny the claims, revealing that the striker would not entertain any loan switch this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Napoli and Chelsea have held talks over a deal for Osimhen in the last 48 hours. The Blues are still keen on signing a new starting striker ahead of Enzo Maresca’s Premier League debut.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku could also be involved in a potential deal, as Napoli are keen on replacing Osimhen with the Belgian striker, who impressed on his Serie A return last season.

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has set a release clause of about £110m for Osimhen, who is yet to feature in any of their pre-season games.

The 25-year-old has been training separately from the rest of Antonio Conte’s squad as he looks to depart Stadio Diego Armando Maradona four years after joining from Lille.

Napoli and Chelsea Hold Osimhen Talks

Blues would have to strike a permanent deal

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Napoli and Chelsea have been talking in the last 24-48 hours about Osimhen’s potential move to Stamford Bridge:

“I can also confirm that Napoli and Chelsea have been talking in the last 24–48 hours, an exclusive story from yesterday. “Then today, we had several reports, and the agent of Victor Osimhen [...] spoke on his social media accounts. “He is an Italian agent, Roberto Calenda, and in that statement, he announced that Victor Osimhen is not considering a move on loan. “He didn't deny the story about Chelsea, because it's the reality. The interest from Chelsea is something that we mentioned yesterday on all the platforms, even here on the channel, but he denied the possibility of a loan move for Victor Osimhen.”

Despite signing a new contract with the Serie A giants in December, Osimhen is seeking to leave Napoli after the club suffered a significant slump in form last season.

Gli Azzurri finished just 10th in Serie A, despite winning the league title just 12 months ago, with no European football booked for autumn.

The Nigerian striker, who joined for a club-record fee in 2020, scored 15 goals and added three assists in 25 Serie A outings for Napoli last season.

If Chelsea were to activate his release clause, Osimhen would become the club’s record signing, eclipsing Enzo Fernandez’s arrival in 2023 for £106m.

Victor Osimhen Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 25 15 3 Champions League 6 2 1 Italy Cup 1 0 0

Chelsea ‘Submit Offer’ For Maximilian Beier

Yet to advance in the race for the 21-year-old

Chelsea and Aston Villa have submitted offers to sign Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Premier League rivals have stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old, who has no shortage of suitors after his impressive debut season in the Bundesliga.

In 33 appearances for Hoffenheim, Beier netted 16 goals and added three assists, helping the club finish seventh in the table.

According to Plettenberg, neither club is yet to advance in talks to sign the promising striker, as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are also among those interested.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.