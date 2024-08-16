Highlights Osimhen prefers Chelsea over Arsenal, sparking interest from top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain in the prolific striker.

Arsenal shifts focus to Gyokeres as a more viable option, with the Swedish striker showing interest in joining the club.

Osimhen's impressive stats from last season make him a sought-after player in the transfer market, despite his preference for Chelsea.

Arsenal are in the market for a striker in this window, although reports suggesting that they are in for Victor Osimhen are wide of the mark, with the player favouring a move to Chelsea instead, according to GIVEMESPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs.

Osimhen enjoyed another productive campaign for Napoli last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 appearances, despite the Italian side enduring a difficult campaign. This consistent ability to score goals has attracted interest, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea are Arsenal said to be in the mix for the Nigerian.

The Gunners have reportedly made a 'fresh' enquiry to sign Osimhen, as they look to step up their pursuit of a forward. However, Jacobs understands that the number nine would prefer a switch to Stamford Bridge over the Emirates, with the Blues remaining interested in the Napoli man.

Osimhen Prefers Chelsea Move to Arsenal

The striker is keen on leaving Napoli

Bursting onto the scene whilst on loan at Belgian side Charleroi back in the 2018/19 season, Osimhen developed at Lille, where an 18-goal campaign saw him earn a blockbuster move to Napoli worth upwards of €80 million in 2020. Establishing himself as one of Europe's elite strikers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Nigeria international led Gli Azzuri to their first Serie A title for 33 years, netting 26 goals in 32 league appearances in 2022/23.

Now, the 25-year-old - described as "world-class" by Jose Mourinho - is itching to make the leap to another level and join one of the continent's top clubs. PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal have emerged as the most likely suitors, with GMS understanding that the player's preference is a move to West London and not North.

The Lagos-born man is also said to be open to moving to Paris, having agreed personal terms with the French champions, although Luis Enrique's side are yet to make a concrete offer. It's understood that both Arsenal and Chelsea would require the total outlay to fall before making their own formal proposal for the forward.

News that Osimhen favours a switch to Chelsea may come as a surprise given the two clubs' recent state of affairs. However, the competition from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz may deter the prolific goalscorer, while usurpring Nicolas Jackson as the first choice striker under Enzo Maresca may be viewed as more plausible.

Arsenal are instead currently looking at Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, as well as Brighton's Evan Ferguson and Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez.

Osimhen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Arsenal Looking at Gyokeres

The Swede is attracted to the move

Gyokeres may ultimately represent a more doable deal for the Arsenal hierarchy, as the Gunners continue to show an interest in the Swedish striker. While the former Coventry City man has a purported £85 million release clause, it's believed that a lower fee and compromise could be reached with Sporting.

The 26-year-old produced a staggering season last year in the Primeira Liga, netting 29 goals and providing ten assists in 33 league appearances, whilst netting 43 times in all competitions. Other sides, such as Liverpool, have expressed an interest in the forward, although the player is said to be attracted to the prospect of joining the North London outfit.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/08/2024