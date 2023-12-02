Highlights Chelsea are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack by signing a top-level striker in January.

Chelsea will be looking to bring in a striker during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, revealing Napoli's stance on offloading the forward.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled to score goals consistently since the season got underway, so the Argentine manager and his recruitment team could be looking to add more firepower to Chelsea's attack. Nicolas Jackson was signed during the summer transfer window, but the former Villarreal forward is still young and adapting to the Premier League.

If the Blues want to start competing for Champions League places once again, then signing a top-level striker could be what they need to go to the next level. Although Todd Boehly has been focusing on signing young talent from around the world, they are at risk of not qualifying for Europe once again if they don't add some ready-made players to their squad.

Chelsea could prioritise a striker in January

Chelsea forward Jackson is slowly starting to find his feet in the Premier League, but he's still learning his trade in the game and a new country. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net six times in England's top flight, with three of them goals coming against 9-man Tottenham Hotspur, per FBref. Christopher Nkunku has been out injured for the whole campaign so far, but he's close to returning to action.

Despite the French forward potentially being available in the next few weeks, Chelsea could still be looking to reinforce their attack in the January transfer window. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west London club will look to sign a 'more established' striker when the winter window opens for business.

The Blues have been linked with a host of strikers in recent months, and according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are considering making a move to sign Napoli forward Osimhen. The Serie A side are likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to depart, especially in the middle of the season. Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since arriving, so a significant offer certainly wouldn't be a surprise.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen's price tag could drop next summer if the Nigerian striker refuses to sign a new deal, so waiting a few more months could allow them to secure his signature for a reasonable fee. The 24-year-old's contract expires in 2025, meaning next summer will be one of the final opportunities for Napoli to cash in.

Jacobs has suggested that it's true that Chelsea want to bring in an elite striker in 2024 and Osimhen is one of the players on their shortlist. The journalist adds that Napoli sources have informed him that a mid-season exit is unlikely, so the Blues might have to wait until next summer to prise him away from the Italian side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I know we've heard some reports recently about Chelsea upping the ante and potentially trying for January and it is absolutely true that Chelsea want an elite striker in 2024. Osimhen is therefore there on the list. But regardless of what Chelsea want, and regardless of what Chelsea did last January with Enzo Fernandez and pushed and pushed and eventually got him, the Napoli sources I'm speaking to, they're still really clear that they don't wish to entertain a mid-season exit. Then, come summer, it will be a year on from this €150m price that Agostino De Laurentiis was seemingly asking for."

Pochettino has other striker targets

With a deal for Osimhen potentially proving difficult, Chelsea will have other targets on their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. As per Sky Sports, Pochettino's side are one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney. The England international is currently banned for breaching betting regulations, but will be available once again in the middle of January.

Reports have also suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson is a target for the Blues, but they will face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham. A story from Metro has claimed that the Seagulls will demand in the region of £100m to allow him to leave, so any deal could be as expensive as trying to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.