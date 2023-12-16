Highlights Napoli's Victor Osimhen showcased incredible skill and control to set up the winning goal against Cagliari.

Osimhen's performance highlights why top clubs have shown interest in him over the last couple of seasons.

Despite speculation about his future, Osimhen remains in impressive form, with eight goals across all competitions this season.

Napoli returned to winning ways against Cagliari in Serie A after two straight defeats, and they did so in style as Victor Osimhen pulled off a quite remarkable assist to set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the winner in the 75th minute of the game. The Nigerian has been in sensational form ever since joining the Naples-based club back in 2020 from Lille.

His future at Napoli has been a huge topic of conversation recently, but despite that, he's continued to perform at a very high level for the team, with seven goals across all competitions to his name heading into the match against Cagliari. That form was on full display against Claudio Ranieri's team.

With the scores tied heading into the final 15 minutes, Osimhen picked the ball up just inside the Cagliari area and what he did next was quite miraculous.

Osimhen sets Kvaratskhelia up for winning goal

Over the last couple of seasons, it seems as though every top club in football has taken an interest in Osimhen and it's displays like this that remind us all why that is the case. After Cagliari equalised, it seemed as though the two sides were destined to share the spoils, but the Nigerian was on hand to produce a moment of magic, sending his team on their way to a first victory in three league games.

Statistics Victor Osimhen's totals Appearances 16 Goals 8 Assists 2

Picking up the ball on the edge of the area, he shows incredible skill in controlling it on the volley, keeping it in the air with a series of silky touches. What makes it more impressive is how he used a variety of body parts to control the ball, first taking a touch with his chest, then a series of knees, before finally controlling it with his head as he dances through the Cagliari defence, evading every defender in his path.

From there, he somehow drives through an army of opponents, before dragging the ball across the face of the goal for Kvaratskhelia to smash home.

Just look at that. Insane, right? That wasn't the only positive moment from Osimhen that came in the game, though. He also got on the scoresheet.

Osimhen scored Napoli's first goal

It was his eighth goal of the season

If that superb assist wasn't enough of an impact, Osimhen also scored earlier in the game to give Napoli a 1-0 lead. Shortly before the 70th minute, the striker popped up with a sublime header in the middle of the Cagliari box to put his team in front. It was his eighth goal of the season, continuing his fantastic form from last year, but with reports suggesting he could be potentially leaving Naples in the very near future, who knows how many more he'll score for the club.

Still, what a fantastic player he's been in Italy and if he is to leave, he'll undoubtedly be a huge purchase for whichever football club manages to get hold of him.