Highlights Victor Osimhen is considering legal action against Napoli for posting a mocking video about his missed penalty on their social media channels. It caused serious damage to him and adds to the treatment he has been receiving recently.

The now-deleted video showed a sped-up high-pitched voice mocking Osimhen's appeal for the penalty and then showing him missing the shot. Osimhen has removed all links to Napoli from his Instagram page.

Osimhen had a heated reaction when substituted in a recent game, leading to rumors of a fine. Despite his previous successful season, Napoli have had a shaky start to the defense of their title.

Victor Osimhen is set to take legal action against Napoli following a controversial video about him was posted onto their social media channels. The Nigerian striker was subject to a recent video posted by the Napoli social media team which has led to him removing all connection to Napoli on his Instagram page. And now, according to Fabrizio Romano, he's considering suing the club. On Tuesday evening, Romano broke the news via a statement his agent Roberto Calenda. The statement read:

“What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor”.

What video did Napoli post about Osimhen?

The video in question regards Osimhen's missed penalty against Bologna on Sunday - a game which finished 0-0. Osimhen struck his penalty wide of the post and the now-deleted video appears to mock the 24-year-old's appeal for the penalty in the first place. The clip plays a sped-up high-pitched voice with the caption "Gimme penalty please" before showing Osimhen put his effort wide of the post.

Osimhen has also deleted all links to Napoli on his Instagram page, with only images from international matches and his former clubs remaining, as well as images off the football pitch.

What happened between Osimhen and Rudi Garcia?

Osimhen was substitued during Napoli's 0-0 draw at Bologna with the vistors chasing a goal. It led to an angry reaction from the striker as he question his manager as he walked off the pitch. It was reported that Napoli were considering fining him for his actions. According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Osimhen and Garcia were due to meet on Monday at Napoli’s training ground to discuss the incident and the striker could be fined for his outburst.

The report also claimed that captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a ‘harsh’ talk with Osimhen inside the dressing room afterwards.

When asked about Osimhen’s reaction, the manager, Garcia, said: "Even the greatest players in the history of football miss penalties. As for when he went off, we talked about that, what I say to my players remains in the locker room. We have a lot of quality in the squad and on the bench, so Simeone, Politano and Elmas came on, I still have Jesper available too.

"When we have this much quality, we can’t always have 90 minutes with the same men, especially as we have four games in nine days. There is a team that starts, one that is in the second half and another at the final whistle. We will not go far unless I can count on all the players. It is a positive that players are not happy when they come off, just as it can happen that I am not happy with their performances. It is a large squad, I want to use them all."

Last season, Osimhen fired Napoli to their first Serie A title since in 33 years after an incredible campaign. He scored 26 league goals in 32 matches, finished with 31 in all competitions. That saw him linked with a host of major European clubs in the summer including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. But he remained at Napoli where he was seemingly a hero. He's started this campaign with three goals in five league games but the Italian side haven't started the defence of their title too convincingly with draws against Genoa and Bologna and a defeat against Lazio.

Victor Osimhen's stats at Napoli Apps Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24 6 3 Total 107 62

One thing is for sure, if Osimhen does look to take legal action against Napoli and ultimately leaves the club, there will be plenty of clubs lining up for his signature. One man who seems desperate for his club to sign the striker is Piers Morgan. After hearing the news, he took to Twitter (X) to write: "Don’t take this terrible treatment @victorosimhen9 - come to Arsenal instead."