Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one of the most lethal strikers in world football right now.

The 24-year-old recently inspired Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 by scoring 26 goals in Italy’s top league, earning himself the Golden Boot in the process.

Osimhen netted an additional five goals in the Champions League, meaning he ended the 2022-23 campaign on 31 goals (from 39 appearances).

The former Lille forward also boasts an eye-catching goalscoring record with Nigeria. In 25 games, he’s scored an impressive 17 goals.

Speculation is rife that some of Europe’s biggest clubs will attempt to sign Osimhen this summer. GIVEMESPORT were recently told that Chelsea would ‘absolutely love’ to lure the prolific striker to Stamford Bridge amid reports linking the striker with a move to west London.

READ MORE:

Chelsea: Pochettino 'would absolutely love' £100m striker at Stamford Bridge

Osimhen returned to his home city, Lagos, this summer for a holiday ahead of the 2023-24 season.

And the Napoli star couldn’t resist putting his boots on and playing football with the locals.

One video, highlighting the huge difference between elite-level footballers and regular people, has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows Osimhen casually strolling about in the right-back position before he dispossesses an opponent.

He then proceeds to wow the crowd with some outrageous skill before bursting through on goal within a few seconds.

With only the goalkeeper to beat, Osimhen smashed the ball over the bar, but take nothing away from the initial skill.

Watch the footage here:

“And that right there is the difference between a professional footballer and a regular human,” @tsnmknd tweeted.

Video: Osimhen scores a worldie during same game

In the same game, Osimhen also casually scored a worldie from inside his own half.

Serie A’s top scorer raised his hands for the ball because he knew the opposition goalkeeper was well off his line.

When the ball was passed to him, Osimhen (without even looking) lobbed the ‘keeper with a beautiful first-time finish, sparking a brilliant reaction from the small crowd.

Watch Osimhen’s goal here:

Osimhen meets up with childhood friends in Lagos

Meanwhile, a lovely video of Osimhen catching up with some childhood friends in Lagos has also been shared on social media.

This is one footballer who clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots - or the people he grew up alongside.