Highlights Victor Osimhen's stats show he's better than most Premier League strikers, including Lukaku and Solanke.

In comparison, Osimhen narrowly edges out stars like Haaland and Havertz in key stats per game.

Only Darwin Nunez outperformed Osimhen in the statistics last season, showing his quality.

If reports are to be believed, Victor Osimhen is closing in on a loan move to Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku heading the other way. The Napoli striker has been sought after by some of football's biggest teams for several years now, but it finally looks like he could be leaving Naples this summer.

With the notion of the explosive forward coming to the Premier League and competing against some of the best teams in the world, Squawka have compared his statistics throughout the 2023/24 season with some of the best strikers in England's top flight, and there are some very interesting results. Osimhen and his statistics per 90 minutes have been compared to the likes of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Rasmus Hojlund.

Victor Osimhen's 2023/24 statistics per 90 minutes Goals 0.7 Assists 0.2 Shots (Excl blocks) 3.1 Shots on target 1.9 Chances created 1 Take-ons completed 0.8 Fouls won 1.5 Aerial duels won 1.8 Touches in opposition box 7.5

Players Osimhen Was Much Better Than

His statistics were much stronger than the likes of Romelu Lukaku & Dominic Solanke

Comparing Osimhen's statistics last season to a handful of the Premier League's biggest stars, it became clear how much better he'd been than quite a few of them. First looking at the man he's reportedly close to switching places with, he had a far superior campaign to Romelu Lukaku in terms of their statistics, coming out on top in six of the nine categories, while the other three are tied. Napoli might want to rethink the deal.

Aside from the Belgian, his statistics were also far better than the likes of Dominic Solanke, Rasmus Hojlund, Ollie Watkins and potential future Chelsea teammate, Nicolas Jackson. Comparing the stats, Osimhen came out on top in six of the categories against Solanke, Watkins and Jackson, with the trio all beating him twice and tying with him in another.

In terms of Hojlund, the gap is even wider, with Osimhen besting the Manchester United man in seven different categories and drawing one. The Danish man only had the Napoli star beaten in terms of chances created.

Premier League strikers' 2023/24 statistics per 90 minutes Statistics Romelu Lukaku Dominic Solanke Rasmus Hojlund Ollie Watkins Nicolas Jackson Goals 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.5 Assists 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.2 Shots (Excl blocks) 1.7 2.2 1.4 2.5 2.1 Shots on target 1 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.4 Chances created 1 1 1.2 1.2 1.3 Take-ons completed 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 1.8 Fouls won 0.6 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 Aerial duels won 1.8 2.7 1.1 1.4 1.2 Touches in opposition box 5 6.5 4.4 6.5 5.4

Players Osimhen Was Slightly Better Than

Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz and Alexander Isak

It's a little closer between Osimhen and the next three names. Alexander Isak had a superb campaign last time out for Newcastle United, leading the lines for Eddie Howe's side as they dealt with some major injury issues. Still, he only bests the Napoli man in three categories, while Osimhen beats him in six.

Kai Havertz isn't a natural striker, but spent a large portion of last season playing in the role for Arsenal and flourished during the second half of the campaign. Considering he's a natural attacking midfielder, it's quite impressive that he only loses out by one category to Osimhen. He beat the Napoli man in terms of assists, chances created, fouls won and aerial duels won, though, and certainly earned his lofty salary.

When talking about the best striker in the Premier League, there are few who will answer with anyone other than Erling Haaland. Still, Osimhen narrowly beats him too. The Nigerian won four categories, while the Manchester City man had better numbers in three, and they tied in the other two. Haaland has him beat in terms of goals scorer, shots on target and shots excluding blocks.

Premier League strikers' 2023/24 statistics per 90 minutes Statistics Erling Haaland Kai Havertz Alexander Isak Goals 1 0.5 0.9 Assists 0.2 0.3 0.1 Shots (Excl blocks) 3.5 1.8 2.6 Shots on target 2.1 1 1.8 Chances created 1 1.6 1.1 Take-ons completed 0.5 0.6 1.7 Fouls won 1.1 1.6 0.6 Aerial duels won 1.4 3.6 0.4 Touches in opposition box 6.9 6.6 6.2

The One Player Who Beat Osimhen

Darwin Nunez

Only one player has Osimhen beat in terms of his statistics per 90 minutes last season, and it's Darwin Nunez. That might come as a surprise to some fans, with many labelling the Liverpool man a flop, but he has been very impressive, all things considered, and his stats when compared to Osimhen's prove that.

The Uruguayan beat Osimhen in five categories, losing four. With Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, and the Arne Slot era beginning this summer, the Reds will need their best players to step up and help make the transition as smooth as possible. Looking at Nunez's statistics in comparison to Osimhen's, he's more than capable of playing a key role for the club.

Premier League strikers' 2023/24 statistics per 90 minutes Statistics Darwin Nunez Goals 0.5 Assists 0.4 Shots (Excl blocks) 3.8 Shots on target 2.1 Chances created 1.5 Take-ons completed 0.7 Fouls won 0.7 Aerial duels won 1.5 Touches in opposition box 9

All in all, if the Napoli man is to join Chelsea, the Blues are set to land a very, very impressive footballer. His impact in Italy can't be overstated and looking at his numbers in comparison to some of the biggest names in the Premier League, he should have no problems at all slotting in and instantly becoming one of the most dangerous strikers in England.