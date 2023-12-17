Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing striker Victor Osimhen, but may have to wait until the summer transfer window due to a recent development with the Napoli striker.

Their low goal-scoring record is a concern, and while they are looking to sign a striker in January, they will hold off their pursuit until the summer if needed.

Osimhen is a player they've been tracking for some time and the Blues might have to be patient if they wish to land the Nigeria international.

Chelsea are plotting a move for long-standing target Victor Osimhen, but the Blues might have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the Nigerian international, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's mooted Chelsea are keen to bring a striker to the club during the January window, despite having already spent £1 billion on new signings since Todd Boehly and Co. took charge of the club. One man linked with a move to west London is Osimhen, whose goal-scoring exploits for Napoli have caught the eye in Serie A.

A proven goalscorer at the highest level, Osimhen looks as if he'd be the perfect fit for Chelsea, but questions about when he'd be available could impact their attempts to sign him.

Osimhen move to Chelsea might have to wait after latest development

With just 26 goals to their name after 16 matches in the Premier League, Chelsea are among the lowest scorers in the division, which is a major cause for concern. It's something Mauricio Pochettino is said to want to change in January, with the Blues being tipped to sign a striker when the window opens.

Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Blues were testing the market for potential January options, but the reliable reporter was quick to point out that if the right fit wasn't there, Chelsea aren't going to rush their decision. It was suggested that the Blues will take their time when deciding which player to sign in that position, even if that does mean waiting until the summer.

Victor Osimhen FBref Stats (Avg per 90 mins) Non-penalty goals 0.71 Shots 4.21 Shot-Creating Actions 2.55 Successful Take-Ons 0.92 Aerials Won 2.43

That could be because of the latest development surrounding Osimhen's future at Napoli, with the striker having just put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Serie A outfit. It's suggested that the former Lille star is all but confirmed to stick around at Napoli until the end of the season, with Chelsea happy to pick up their pursuit in the summer.

When asked about Chelsea's plans for the January window and whether Osimhen was part of them, journalist Jacobs was steadfast in his belief that Osimhen will not be allowed to leave Napoli mid-season. He instead suggested the west Londoners would be forced to wait until the end of the 2023/24 campaign to sign him - something which the Chelsea hierarchy appears willing to do:

“There is a release clause and the terms of that release clause at the time of recording are still being discussed, when it kicks in and what the final amount is. But as I've reported before, the expectation was always that the Osimhen side would want an out and a release clause. “So a summer transfer certainly still becomes a very realistic possibility and in the current market, the release clause will not be so extortionate, based on Osimhen’s talent to put off suitors. It's certainly not particularly low, which would guarantee that there will be a mad race to trigger it. But if you consider most suitors feel like Osimhen is a £90 million to £100 million pound player that is going to be in or around the release clause number. That could be as high as €130 million, or maybe even will be a shade lower. So £90 million or £100 million is sort of I guess, somewhere between €110 million and €120 million euros, that's kind of what suitors feel would be real market value for Osimhen, and they'd be prepared to pay that. “That's based upon his talent, his potential, his age, his profile, and just the current market where even though they're in different positions, Premier League clubs are paying £100 million or in the region of that for Enzo Fernandez, for Mykhailo Mudryk, for Declan Rice, for Rasmus Hojlund. So Osimhen should be more and significantly more than Hojlund.”

Chelsea struggle for goals could continue in the meantime

If Chelsea do decide to wait until the summer to sign a new striker, that could impact their fortunes this season, with Champions League qualification already looking like a tall order.

In fact, due to their position in the bottom half of the table, Europa League qualification itself could prove too much to ask for Pochettino's side. That would leave the only avenue open to Chelsea for a return to continental competition coming via the cups, which the two-time European champions have every chance of winning.

Their chase for silverware - and with it European qualification - will continue in the week when they take on fellow contenders Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup quarter-final. If they progress through that tie, Chelsea will be into the semi-finals and just two games away from Wembley.