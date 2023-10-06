Highlights Wembanyama may struggle to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game due to the physicality of the NBA, but his talent and adaptability give him a chance to accomplish this feat.

Wembanyama is likely to quickly adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA, although he will face pressure and scrutiny from opposing teams, fans, and the media.

Wembanyama's combination of size, skills, and basketball IQ make him a strong contender for Rookie of the Year, especially since he won't have to share the spotlight in San Antonio. He also has a chance to be selected to the All-Star Game, but it depends on his performance and meeting high expectations.

Victor Wembanyama is about to make his NBA debut for the San Antonio Spurs. After that, the top pick in the 2023 Draft will need to endure an 82-game campaign that’s going to show if he can live up to the hype or not.

Of course, as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James came into the league in 2003, there are massive expectations on Wemby’s shoulders. Considering his unique skill set that combines mobility with elite ball-handling, shooting, playmaking, and shot-blocking, fans and experts alike see him dominating sooner rather than later.

But will Wembanyama really be able to do it? He certainly has the talent to do so. But as everyone knows, the NBA is a different beast.

If everything works out, though, Wembanyama and Spurs fans will be in for a treat. With that said, as we keep an optimistic view on Wemby’s potential, we make some predictions on his first season with San Antonio.

5 Wembanyama will average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game

There are around 20 guys who entered the league and averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds right away. Some of those included in this illustrious club are Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Blake Griffin, who accomplished this feat last during the 2010-11 season.

It’s not impossible for Wembanyama to come in and average these numbers before the All-Star break. The thing is, his frail 7-foot-3 frame is a big target for opposing squads, as the rookie lacks sufficient bulk to prevent his defenders from taking advantage of it.

Due to the increased physicality and pace of NBA games, Wembanyama might have a hard time posting these numbers during his rookie season. However, it’s also safe to expect him to quickly adapt to the league’s style of playing basketball as he is set to get the lion’s share of possessions whenever he’s on the court.

4 Wembanyama will immediately adjust to the NBA’s pace and physicality

Speaking of the league’s pace and physicality, as mentioned, Wembanyama should be able to immediately overcome those challenges sooner in his rookie season rather than later.

Of course, it’s also a huge challenge since every other team in the NBA are going to set their sights on Wembanyama. In every game he’s going to appear in, opposing teams and players will try to target him as they look to deal a blow in his morale and lessen his effectiveness on the court.

Fans and the media alike will surely chime in on every possible mistake Wemby’s going to make throughout the season, so there’s that extra pressure.

But if there’s one thing going well for Wembanyama, it’s the fact that he has played professionally before and is familiar with the increased physicality in the game. Just look at how Luka Dončić was able to quickly adjust to the NBA after playing professionally in Spain during his teenage years.

Not to mention that Wembanyama is also going to play under one of the best, if not the best coach in NBA history in Gregg Popovich. If there’s anyone who knows how to utilize a talent of Wembanyama’s caliber, it’s Coach Pop.

3 Wembanyama will win Rookie of the Year

At this point in time, there are a lot of people who believe that Victor Wembanyama is going to win this season’s Rookie of the Year award. Rightfully so, because the French phenom combines size, handling, shot creation, and basketball intellect in one promising package.

Sure enough, Wembanyama is going to face some strong competition. He’s not the only young prospect who’s going to take a stab at the said award this year. Scoot Henderson, the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is now the primary piece for the Portland Trail Blazers after they traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

2023 NBA Draft - Lottery Picks 1 Spurs Victor Wembanyama 2 Hornets Brandon Miller 3 Blazers Scoot Henderson 4 Rockets Amen Thompson 5 Pistons Ausar Thompson 6 Magic Anthony Black 7 Pacers - Traded To Wizards Bilal Coulibaly 8 Wizards - Traded To Pacers Jarace Walker 9 Jazz Taylor Hendricks 10 Mavericks - Traded To Thunder Cason Wallace 11 Magic Jett Howard 12 Thunder - Traded To Mavericks Dereck Lively II 13 Raptors Gradey Dick 14 Pelicans Jordan Hawkins

There’s also Chet Holmgren, who is now healthy and is about to make his debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder this 2023-24. Since he’s expected to star alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in Oklahoma, he has every chance to compete for the honor as well.

The one advantage that Wembanyama has over the other ROY contenders is the fact that he won’t have to share the spotlight with anyone else in San Antonio. While Henderson has Shaedon Sharpe in Portland and Holmgren has SGA and Williams, Wembanyama is well expected to be given the reins from the get-go.

2 Wembanyama will be selected to the All-Star Game

Even if he hasn’t played a single NBA game yet, the hype for Wembanyama has been unbelievable these past few months. That’s why there are a lot of people expecting the Spurs rookie to be named to the All-Star Game due to his popularity.

Again, this will only come true if Wemby performs well in the months leading to All-Star Weekend. If he under performs and fails to meet the massive expectation placed on his shoulders or is taken out by an injury for an extended period of time, there’s every chance that he’s not going to be in the All-Star Game in Indiana.

While that would be a major bummer for fans of the rookie, there’s every chance it can happen. Again, he’s playing for a Spurs team that is well known for its player development.

1 Wembanyama will lift the Spurs to the playoffs.

Among all these overly-optimistic predictions, the one topping this list is the Spurs making a playoff run because of Wembanyama. The rookie is a generational talent, and it’s worth noting that the Spurs have some interesting and talented pieces surrounding him.

Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Jeremy Sochan are all improving, and they are also expected to have a breakout year as the Spurs build the team around them (with Wemby at the core).

Coach Pop knows what it takes to make the playoffs, and if there’s something he can achieve, it’s guiding an inexperienced squad to the postseason.

Of course, he will need Wembanyama to play at a high level consistently to make that happen, but there’s every reason to be optimistic that he can do that.

It still remains to be seen which of these predictions will see the day of light as the new NBA season unfolds. Stay tuned to the Spurs’ games to see how Wembanyama fares in his first season in the best basketball league in the world.

