Highlights Wembanyama unanimously won the NBA ROTY award, Holmgren just one vote short of being the unanimous runner-up.

Despite team differences, both rookies excelled in stats and play, hinting at bright futures for both in the league.

Holmgren's Thunder soared, Wembanyama's Spurs struggled, but both rookies proved their worth and lived up to the hype and expectations placed on them.

Both Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder were standout young performers of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and each made a strong case for being voted as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award recipient.

Despite Wembanyama going on to win the award, and doing so quite comfortably in the end, league insider Mark Medina argued that they each proved that they were ‘worthy of the hype’ they had received prior to even stepping foot on an NBA hardwood.

Rookie of the Year Battle

Wembanyama was voted unanimously as the ROTY, Holmgren received 98/99 second-place votes

For much of the 2023-24 regular season, Victor Wembanyama topped the KIA Rookie of the Year ladder, with Chet Holmgren running closely behind in second place, though earlier on in the season, the pair traded places a few times, which led to the belief that it would be a closely-contested battle by the time voting got underway.

However, the reality was that there was no contest, with the Frenchman and 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick being voted unanimously as the winner of the coveted individual award, making him the first to do so since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season, while Holmgren received 98 second-place votes, falling short by one vote of being the unanimous runner-up.

2023-24 KIA Rookie of the Year - Voting Breakdown Player, Team 1st Place Votes 2nd Place Votes 3rd Place Votes Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs 99 0 0 Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 98 1 Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets 0 1 83

While both rookies made the All-Rookie First Team, Wembanyama would go on to finish third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, while he was also named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Defense First Team, joining Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis and Herb Jones.

There was one stark contrast between the pair, though – the level of which their respective teams were playing at. Holmgren, a member of Oklahoma City, played his part in helping the Thunder finish the season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and showed himself to be a very capable performer in the post-season before their hopes of achieving playoff glory was ended by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

Nonetheless, his performances alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co have the Thunder on the right path of potentially becoming the league’s next dynasty.

Wembanyama and the Spurs, though, spent most of the season trying not to finish last in the conference standings, and while they only managed to achieve 22 wins on the season, they likely would have fared even worse without their generational talent.

Holmgren and Wembanyama Each Lived up to Expectations

Medina argued that despite each rookie being on the opposite spectrum of teams, with Holmgren on one of the best teams in the league during the regular season, and Wembanyama being on one of the worst, they each showed through their own individual production that they were up-and-coming stars and future faces of the Association.

“Chet Holmgren is on a championship-caliber team, and Victor Wembanyama has been on one of the worst teams in the NBA. But, even with Victor Wembanyama’sreally strong play, therehas been some confusionaround the league around how the Spurs didn't manageto have at leastmore wins than they had last season. The bottom line is this. Victor is still a young player,and the Spurs, no offense, the rest of the roster isn’t good. But beyond the contrast with the teams that they're on, Chet Holmgrenand Victor Wembanyama have shown that they're worthy of the hype, and even more than that.”

How Their Rookie Campaigns Panned Out

Wembanyama led the entire NBA in blocks (3.6 BLKS), Holmgren fifth overall (2.3 BLKS)

A rookie campaign which was eerily reminiscent of the 2003-24 season, whereby LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony dominated the Rookie of the Month awards, being named the Eastern and Western Conference recipients, respectively, every month of the season, the only difference between then and the 2023-24 season was that both Wembanyama and Holmgren represented the West.

As a result, they had to share the monthly awards, with Holmgren being named the West recipient in November and December, before Wembanyama took home the award from January through to March.

They both ranked top three in scoring among rookies, with the French prodigy the only one in his rookie class to average more than 20 points per game, scoring 21.4 points per contest on 46.5 percent from the field, and 32.5 percent from downtown, while the Thunder big posted 16.5 points at a greater 53.0 percent efficiency from within the three-point line, and 37.0 percent from outside of it.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 Rookie Campaign Comparisons Category Victor Wembanyama Chet Holmgren PTS 21.4 16.5 REB 10.6 7.9 AST 3.9 2.4 BLK 3.6 2.3 FG% 46.5 53.0 3P% 32.5 37.0 +/- -2.0 5.2

While they each dominated on the rebounding front, with Holmgren grabbing 7.9 rebounds, which ranked second among rookies, Wembanyama ranked inside the top 10 in the entire league, averaging 10.6 per outing.

He would also lead the league in blocks, averaging 3.6 per contest, the only player to average more than three blocks across the 82-game regular season, with the Utah Jazz' Walker Kessler second in the league, swatting only 2.4 per game.

As it pertains to defensive impact overall, both rookies were fairly comparable, with Wembanyama holding his opponents to 46.1 percent shooting off of their 16.7 attempts when he was their primary defender, for a percentage differential of minus-4.3 percent, while Holmgren held his opponents to 45.5 percent shooting for a percentage difference of minus-4.4 percent off of 16.2 attempts.

But, when it came to rim protection from within six feet of the basket, Holmgren had the upper hand, albeit only slightly, whereby he held his opponents to 52.9 percent from the field, down from their 64.2 season average for a swing of minus-11.4 percent, while Wembanyama would hold his to a slightly higher 53.6 percent, down from their 64.3 percent average for a difference percentage of minus-10.8 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wembanyama became only the second rookie in NBA history to lead the league in blocks (since blocks were officially recorded as a statistic in 1973-74) joining Manute Bol, who accomplished the feat in the 1985-86 season.

Holmgren would also fair a little better when defending from outside the arc, holding his opponents to 33.9 percent shooting accuracy from distance, 2.2 percent lower than their 36.1 average, with Wembanyama allowing his opponents to score at a rate of 35.5 percent from behind the three-point line, only 1.0 percent fewer than their 36.5 percent average efficiency from that spot.

All in all, though, there was little difference between the two as it pertains to their overall defending, and their scoring numbers weren't too far apart either.

With both Wembanyama and Holmgren enjoying stellar rookie campaigns, there is little to distinguish between the two, but what they have shown is that should they continue to develop on a positive trajectory, then they will both likely become the faces of the NBA for many, many years to come.

Exciting times lie ahead for the pair, and for the league, indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.