Metropolitans 92, the French basketball team that produced NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama, has reportedly gone bankrupt. According to a report from Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, the organization has informed the French basketball authorities that they no longer possess the funds to participate in any basketball competition.

The club, based in the French town of Levallois-Perret, was formed in 2007 and played in the LNB Élite, the highest level of basketball in France. They won one French Federation Cup and one French Supercup in their history.

Wembanyama Stood Out for Mets 92

Won Pro A MVP at 19 years old

Wembanyama was born and raised in Le Chesnay, a community in the Île-de-France region, the same as Levallois-Perret. In the 2022-23 season, the year before he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama signed with Metropolitans 92, where he became the youngest player to win the Pro A MVP Award, doing so at just 19 years of age.

He also earned the Pro A Best Defender honors with the team. During his time with Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama led the league in points, rebounds, and blocks. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from the three-point range.

Victor Wembanyama - Metropolitans 92 vs. NBA Stats Category Metropolitans 92 Spurs PTS 21.6 21.4 REB 10.4 10.6 AST 2.4 3.9 FG% 47.0 46.5 3PT% 27.5 32.5

His numbers in the NBA were extremely similar to those with Metropolitans 92, but since the level of difficulty is severely increased, that is a telling tale of his talent. In his first season with the Spurs, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the three-point range, slightly better numbers.

It was Wemby’s time and performance with Metropolitans 92 that put both him and the club itself on the map, and he was drafted first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft shortly thereafter. The club’s bankruptcy will leave a hole in the hearts of both Wembanyama and French basketball fans alike.