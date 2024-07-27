Highlights Victor Wembanyama is playing in his first Olympic basketball tournament for the French national team.

France has yet to win a gold medal in Olympic basketball.

France is in Group B alongside Germany, Brazil, and Japan.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games aptly marks the debut of French superstar Victor Wembanyama on the Olympics basketball stage.

France has yet to capture any medals in Olympic basketball throughout its history and they will rely on a 20-year-old phenom to lead the way. With NBA veterans Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum leading the way alongside Wembanyama, France is among the top favorites to win the entire tournament.

France is playing in Group B in the knockout stage with Germany, Brazil, and Japan.

July 27 vs. Brazil

Wembanyama had a stellar all-around performance in Olympics debut

Wembanyama had an impressive all-around performance with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals, and three blocks as France opened its bid for Olympic Gold with a 78-66 win over Brazil in their Group B game on Saturday, July 27th.

The Frenchmen got off to a sluggish start as Brazil raced to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter. But Wembanyama led France's surge in the second quarter and finished the first half with 14 points as they took a 39-36 lead into the half-time break.

France continued their dominance into the third and held Brazil to just nine points in the period. The Brazilians tried to make the game interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to as low as four points. But the French, led by Nicolas Batum's 14 second half points, made just enough plays down the stretch to stymie any comeback efforts from Brazil.

Like Wembanyama, Batum finished with 19 points, while Rudy Gobert had seven points, three rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes.

France is currently 1-0 in group play and is second in Group B behind Germany, who won their 2024 Paris Olympics opener over Japan by 20 points, due to point-differential.