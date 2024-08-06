Highlights Toughest challenge yet: France faces medal favorites Canada in quarter-finals matchup.

As the host nation of the Olympics , France’s Men’s Basketball Team have dealt with the pressure placed upon them, and fronted by phenom Victor Wembanyama , they have set up a quarter-final match-up against medal favorites, Canada.

But, if they are to progress even further through the tournament, and potentially even reach the gold medal final, then the 20-year-old NBA star will be crucial in their quest to do so, per basketball insider Mark Medina.

Toughest Challenge Yet to Come

Their next opponents, Canada, are one of the biggest favorites to win it all

France’s quest for Paris 2024 Olympic Games glory began in Group B, where they were drawn against Germany, along with Brazil and Japan. However, winning two of their three outings, dropping only their outing against the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions, and finishing with a points differential of plus-two, they cemented their place in the knockout stages, and keep their medal chances alive.

However, they have been drawn against one of the top favorites, Canada, who boast a plethora of NBA talent across the rotation, most notably 2024 MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , and 2023 champion, Jamal Murray .

Group B - Final Standings Country Wins Points For Points Against Differential 1. Germany 3 268 221 +47 2. France 2 243 241 +2 3. Brazil 1 241 248 -7 4. Japan 0 251 293 -42

Unlike France, though, they won all three of their Group A contests, emerging as the winners of the dubbed ‘Group of Death’ that also featured fellow quarter-finalists Australia, Greece, and the eliminated, Spain. But they also face the pressure of not having medaled in the Olympics since 1963, where they won the silver medal.

However, the two sides have history, last facing each other in an Olympic knockout round at the quarterfinal stage of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where they got the better of the Canadian outfit that was spearheaded by Hall-of-Famer, Steve Nash, in a narrow 68-63 win.

France’s next generation of stars, including the biggest name of them all in Victor Wembanyama, will be hoping that they can follow in the 2000 team’s footsteps, and once again get the better of Canada, as they continue on their medal charge, with the dream of reaching the podium in Paris.

Wembanyama Able To Focus ‘Only on Basketball’ Despite Outside Hype

While Wembanyama has been truly impressive throughout Team France’s campaign thus far, and blocked out the outside noise, this hardly comes as a surprise to Medina, who has seen this high level of play from the 20-year-old throughout his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs .

Looking at France’s performances holistically though, the journalist feels that while they do have good roster depth and continuity, they don’t have as much NBA star-power as both Team USA and Team Canada.

“I've been really impressed with Victor Wembanyama, butI'm certainly not surprised. This is what he does. This is what his whole rookie season was about with the Spurs, where he dominates on both ends of the floor. France has a lot of good roster depth, continuity, and they're one of the major players in the Olympics. Add the context that the games are in Paris, there's a lot of hype around him - hedidn't let that get the best of him, and that really captures the emotional maturity that Victor Wembanyama has as ayoung player, and he's able to compartmentalize that and focus only onbasketball. France certainly have a viable chance of getting to the gold medal match. But if I had to make a prediction, I think it's going to be the US and Canada, who each have more NBA representation than France, but having Victor Wembanyamaon your team always gives you a really good shot.”

Showing He Can Perform on the International Stage

Leading France in most statistical categories this Olympics

Despite having NBA veterans on the team, including Nicolas Batum , Evan Fournier and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert , there is one star of the show - Victor Wembanyama.

Despite having only represented Team France at senior level in the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers, in which he played four games and averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds and an assist - choosing to forgo the tournament itself after he was drafted by the Spurs a few months prior - Wembanyama has announced himself on the international stage in dominant fashion.

Victor Wembanyama - Team France Senior Career Category Statistic GP 7 PPG 18 RPG 9.5 APG 2 EFF 23.9

In his three games to start their Olympic bid, the 7-foot-4 star has led Team France with 17.0 points shooting at a 48.6 percent clip from the field and 43.8 percent from behind the three-point line, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Furthermore, he is the only Frenchman to average more than one steal per contest, averaging 2.7, while his 2.0 blocks per game is the second most on Team France, behind Gobert, seeing him register the best efficiency rating, with 25.3. Only Batum and Gobert have double-digit efficiency behind Wembanyama.

With an extremely tough match-up to come against Canada, Team France will need to rely on Wembanyama to step up a gear and put up his best performance yet if they stand a chance of winning.

However, with the home crowd behind them and in their favor, don't count France out of pulling off what would be considered an upset to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

This should be a thrilling contest, nonetheless.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.