Victor Wembanyama 's Olympics debut is officially in the books and it's safe to say the 20-year-old French phenom is ready to shine on the world stage.

Wembanyama had an impressive all-around performance with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals, and three blocks as France opened its bid for Olympic Gold with a 78-66 win over Brazil in their Group B game on Saturday.

The San Antonio Spurs star did not waste his time showcasing his dominance, as he had 14 points and five rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting by half-time.

Wembanyama Ignited France's Comeback Surge

The French got off to a slow start vs. Brazil

France's Olympic-opening quarter did not go too well as they fell behind by as much as 12 points and found themselves trailing, 23-15, after 10 minutes of play.

However, led by Wembanyama, the French recovered and turned things around in the second period.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. Wembanyama had several electric plays in the period that energized the hometown French crowd.

One of them was this Michael Jordan-esque Space Jam dunk that caught a Brazilian body on the way up.

France finally took the lead after Evan Fournier nailed a three-pointer to give his team a 39-36 edge towards the half-time break. The French continued their run into the third quarter.

They put the clamps on the Brazilians, holding them to just nine points in the period. They entered the final frame with a 57-45 advantage.

However, Brazil still managed to keep the game interesting in the fourth quarter as it cut France's lead down to four with 5:41 remaining in the game. But the Frenchmen answered with a 7-0 run to re-establish a double-digit lead, which was enough cushion to secure them the win.

While Wembanyama had the strong first half, it was veteran forward Nicolas Batum who stepped up in the second half. The L.A. Clippers forward also finished with 19 points, with 14 of them coming in the last 20 minutes of action.

France's next assignment will be on Tuesday, when they take on Japan. Meanwhile, Brazil will meet the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions Germany on the same day.