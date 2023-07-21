It’s no secret Victor Wembanyama is the hottest prospect to look out for when the 2023-24 NBA season begins. And rightfully so, because the San Antonio Spurs rookie has captivated audiences worldwide using a unique blend of size, skill, and shooting unheard of before.

With that said, we take a look below at the different facets of Wemby, including his height and wingspan, stats, and interesting facts about him most people don’t know yet.

5 Victor Wembanyama’s height and wingspan

One look at Wembanyama, and most people would think he stepped out of a cartoon. The rookie’s eye-catching frame resembles that of Kristaps Prozingis, Bol Bol, and Chet Holmgren.

Currently 19 years old, Wembanyama stands at 7 foot and 3.5 inches, weighs 209 pounds, and boasts a massive 8-foot wingspan. Also, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft uses size 20.5 basketball shoes every time he steps on the court to play.

Sure, those numbers may seem cartoonish, but the surprises don’t end there. There’s speculation that Wembanyama can still grow more, potentially two inches more to reach 7 foot 5, within the next two years. If that happens, expect a physique that’s truly one to behold.

4 Victor Wembanyama’s stats

Even before his first actual NBA game as a Spur, Wembanyama dominated the scene as a teenager in France. Although the French League doesn’t hold a candle to its more popular American counterpart, the fact remains that it’s still a tough competition to overcome for the 2023 NBA top overall pick.

While his first three years playing for Nanterre, Pole France, and LDLC ASVEL showed glimpses of what he can do on the court, Wembanyama’s final year playing for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 is the one that showcased what he’s all about as a basketball player. In the span of 34 games, the French star averaged 21.6 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game.

What’s impressive about those numbers is that Wembanyama led the French League in points, blocks, and rebounds at age 19. Furthermore, the fact that he won MVP, Best Defender, Best Young Player, Best Blocker, and Top Scorer during the league’s regular season is evidence enough that Wembanyama is the best French baller out there right now.

Meanwhile, in the Summer League, Wembanyama played just two games. His debut was quite rough, as he finished with just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting along with eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his second outing, however, Wemby showed why the Spurs made him the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he exploded for 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting while adding 12 boards and three blocks.

Sure enough, it looks like Wembanyama will be able to transition his game to the next level considering the promise he has shown so far in his career.

3 Wemby falls to mistaken identity

Back when Wembanyama was 11 years old, Nanterre 92 head coach Michaël Allard was out watching a Le Chesnay Versailles game. It was during this time that he noticed Wemby on the court and mistook him for the team’s assistant coach due to him standing taller than everyone else on his team.

Allard’s assumption was quickly proven wrong when he saw Wembanyama suit up and step onto the court to play. At this point, the Nanterre 92 head coach called his club’s Under-11 program technical director about the potential star he just discovered. This would become the start of the young player’s path toward stardom.

2 Athleticism runs in the Wembanyama family

It’s a given that even at his young age, Victor Wembanyama is already making a big name for himself in the world of sports. The thing is, he isn’t the only athlete in his family.

Félix Wembanyama, Victor’s father, was a high jumper, while Elodie de Fautereau, his mother, was a former basketball player for the French national team and current coach at the Yvelinois Basketball Academy. Meanwhile, Wemby’s grandfather, Michel de Fautereau, once played for the Paris University Club basketball team in France.

His siblings, Eve and Oscar, also play basketball. The former and eldest of the Wembanyama children plays for the Monaco Basketball Association after serving a stint with the French National Team. Oscar, the youngest of the three, has played for Nanterre 92 and even won the Under-15 French title.

With these people serving as Victor’s family, it only makes sense for the French phenom to develop such a professional attitude towards sports, even at a young age. Add his parents’ love for the game and the Spurs really did land a prodigy, not just in physical terms, but deeply integrated into Wemby’s very being as well.

1 The best prospect since LeBron James

A lot of word has been going around the past few months about Victor Wembanyama being the best young prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James. While that claim has been played around for years, there’s a pretty good chance Wemby is going to prove them all right, especially after James himself acknowledged the French star.

Back in October last year, the four-time NBA champion said that Wembanyama’s talent is not of this world. The Los Angeles Lakers’ All-Star forward added that everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but in Wembanyama’s case, he sees the youngster more like an alien.

James’ thoughts about Wembanyama don't stand on shaky ground. The young star has already proven how talented he is by combining an unorthodox frame with guard-like skills, impressive shot creation, and a unique way of playing defense on the other end of the court.

Of course that also adds a ton of pressure on Wembanyama. Being compared to one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the hard court isn’t something that everyone can live up to. Nonetheless, if there is anyone who is capable of meeting those expectations, it’s certainly the new Spurs star.