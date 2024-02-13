Highlights Victor Wembanyama makes NBA history with a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in under 30 minutes of game time.

Wembanyama joins an exclusive group of players with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 10+ blocks in a game.

Wembanyama is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, according to odds (-270).

Victor Wembanyama is having a memorable rookie season in the NBA, and his latest performance was another shining reminder of his brilliance.

In the San Antonio Spurs' resounding 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Wembanyana recorded a ridiculous 27-point, 14-rebound and 10-block triple-double.

The 20-year-old became the first player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in less than 30 minutes of game time. He became only the fourth rookie to accomplish the feat with blocks, and the first since David Robinson in 1990.

Wembanyama is also the fifth player in the history of the league to notch 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 10+ blocks in game, joining an illustrious list of Hall of Famers that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson and David Robinson.

The Frenchman's performance was the first triple-double with fewer than 10 assists since January 2021, when Clint Capela accomplished the feat.

Wembanyama added five assists and two steals to his impressive statline, while shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range.

He is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award (-270, DraftKings), ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren (+270). The 2023 first overall pick is 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game this season.