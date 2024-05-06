This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

To absolutely no one's surprise, Victor Wembanyama has been named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama took the league by storm in his first season in the Association, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-leading 3.6 blocks, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc for the San Antonio Spurs.

The 20-year-old received all 99 first-place votes, making him the first unanimous Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns earned the honor in 2015-16.

Wembanyama Puts Together Historic Rookie Year

Wemby broke multiple records in first NBA season

Wembanyama lived up to the hype, and then some.

The 7-foot-4 center broke multiple records and reached a number of milestones in his first year in the NBA. Wembanyama is the only player in the history of the league to tally over 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 three-pointers in a single season.

While showing off a unique skillset on the offensive end, Wembanyama proved to be an elite force on defense, protecting the paint and intimidating would-be shooters with ferocity on a nightly basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Wembanyama finished the season with 254 total career blocks, more than 81.4% of all active NBA players.

While the Spurs were one of the worst teams in the league this season, they likely would've struggled to put 10 wins together without Wembanyama on the team.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 107.9 107.5 DRTG 111.2 117.3 NRTG -3.2 -9.8 FG% 46.9 45.5 3PT% 34.1 35.5

The rookie big man became the first player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in less than 30 minutes of game time, and became the first rookie to notch a 10-block triple-double since David Robinson in 1990.