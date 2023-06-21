Victor Wembanyama came in for a fair amount of criticism from people online for his performance ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Seattle Mariners.

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the hottest prospect that we have seen emerge ahead of an NBA Draft in quite some time. The French phenom, who stands at 7’4 and weighs 230lbs had a sensational start to his young career, averaging .470% shooting percentage from the floor, 21.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds for Metropolitans 92 last season.

Now though his destination is the NBA, where after last month’s draft lottery, and barring some drastic change of events between now and the draft on Thursday, he will be taken with the #1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs, where they will hope that he can help drive them back to the levels of dominance we saw from them between 2000-2010.

If for whatever reason basketball doesn’t work out for him, although we can’t see that happening, it’s always possible that he could turn his attention to another sport (his frame would make him the perfect redzone target for an NFL team for instance), but after what happened last night, it’s fair to say that baseball won’t be on his agenda.

Victor Wembanyama throws a far-from-perfect first pitch

Wembanyama is in New York this week for the NBA Draft, and as you might expect for a player in such a big spotlight, he’s being carried around all over the place for a variety of appearances and interviews ahead of the event. One such appearance saw him throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees’ game against the Seattle Mariners, where it’s fair to say he didn’t cover himself in glory with his efforts.

Video: Victor Wembanyama has disastrous first pitch experience:

Wembanyama joins a long list of celebrities who have had bad experiences when throwing out the first pitch, and it wasn’t long before there were a flood of comments from people online who were ready to roast him:

As a few people have expressed, it does seem strange that an athlete, especially one who is used to having a ball in his hands (even if it’s a different size), can’t put the ball where he needed to on command like that. Perhaps he should have thrown it two-handed out of his chest like a regular basketball pass just to make him more comfortable.