Highlights The San Antonio Spurs are likely headed for another lottery season despite having the No.1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Adding veteran players around Victor Wembanyama is necessary to accelerate the Spurs' rebuild and maximize his talent.

Wembanyama's dominant performances have made him a top contender for Rookie of the Year.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking as though they are heading lottery-bound for the second consecutive season, even with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.

While his standout performances have shown his potential and growth mindset, league insider Mark Medina argues that he may need some more veteran support around him if the Spurs are to accelerate their rebuild and return the franchise to its former playoff glory.

Sailing through the season to the lottery

20.4% win percentage, 28th in NBA

While many didn't expect the Spurs to rise up to becoming playoff contenders in their first season with generational talent Victor Wembanyama now in the NBA, there were expectations that they could build upon last season's disappointment by, at least, lifting themselves up off the bottom of the standings, something they are rooted to the bottom of as it stands.

Sitting plum last at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, five games back of the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, the Spurs are all but certainly headed toward another top-five lottery pick, with only the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons faring worse in the win column than the Spurs, each having yet to pick up double-digit wins.

San Antonio Spurs - 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat League Rank ORTG 109.3 27th DRTG 117.6 24th NRTG -8.3 27th eFG% 53.0 27th PACE 102.14 4th

With their rookie, Wembanyama, being a rose between the thorns of the Spurs' poor production at both ends of the floor, where they rank in the bottom five of teams in the Association in both offensive and defensive efficiency, while being outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions by their opponents, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA this season, and this season almost a guaranteed write-off, attention has turned to what changes San Antonio can make during the summer off-season.

Entering the season as the youngest team in the NBA, who also have the second-fewest years of experience, one thing that has been starkly obvious is that if they are to rise up the standings, then they will need to both draft well, and integrate veteran experience into their roster.

Medina previously argued that the Spurs having such a young roster around Wembanyama to start his NBA career was beneficial in establishing the tone that he was their franchise centerpiece, to which they would grow around him organically, but noted that going forward, they would need to add experience to accelerate their rebuild.

One player that the Spurs have recently been linked with is Atlanta Hawks star, Trae Young.

Per a report from long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, Atlanta are weighing up the possibility of trading their franchise star as they have tried everything to build the team around him over the past few years,, but yet have still failed to find success, with his report going on to identify the Spurs as the leading front-runner in terms of interest expressed.

While not a veteran and barely entering his prime, Young's playmaking abilities, as exemplified by his 10.9 assists ranking as the second-most in the league, could perhaps help unlock Wembanyama in the paint even more, where 8.2 of his 53.8 touches are in the paint, and together, they could establish an extremely dynamic partnership if Atlanta made him available, and, in turn, if the Spurs were to be aggressive in their pursuit for the three-time All-Star.

Wembanyama has shown ‘growth mindset’

Medina argues that Wembanyama’s progress throughout his rookie season so far has been encouraging for the struggling Spurs. However, he goes on to argue that if they want to accelerate their rebuild and maximize their rookie sensation’s talent, then they may have no choice but to bring in veteran players around him.

“For Victor, you’ve mostly seen him show a lot of his potential and growth mindset, so that's an encouraging sign. But from the team aspect, you've seen them be competitive in certain games and getting blown out in others. Clearly, it's establishing a line that not for this season, mainly for next season, that if they want to get on the fast-track of winning and make use of the fact that they have this generational talent, Victor Wembanyama, they are going to need to have veteran players around him.”

Dominant displays by the big

His 10 blocks secured him his second career triple double

While the Spurs haven't enjoyed team success, Wembanyama has been one of the biggest standout performers in not just the rookie class, but in the league as a whole.

Enjoying a stellar rookie campaign, whereby he is padding the stat sheet and averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game at a 46.8 percent shooting clip, Wembanyama has demonstrated his brilliance throughout the course of the season, and has well and truly lived up to the hype that was generated around him before he even took to an NBA court for the first time.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023/24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 106.4 109.3 DRTG 112.3 120.2 NRTG -5.9 -11.- REB% 49.8 47.4 EFG% 56.4 52.7

As a result, he is leading the way as one of the biggest contenders for the Rookie of the Year award, where he has been battling at the top all season long with the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

But, the 19-year-old Frenchman added to his case for winning the award by making NBA history and securing his second career triple-double, but doing so by swatting 10 blocks in their match-up against the Toronto Raptors last night, in under 30 minutes of action.

Having been rendered as the NBA's top international rising star, the Spurs have a future face of the league, if not one already, on their team, and if they are to maximize his talent and have him help lead the Spurs to their first title since 2014, then they will have to make a plethora of roster changes around him.

The first step of the formula to the Spurs' future success starts with acquiring veteran leaders, preferably players who also have championship-level or, at least, a surfeit amount of playoff experience, followed by another star alongside Wembanyama.

Furthermore, as he becomes fully acclimatized to the pace of the NBA, he will only continue to develop, and with what he has shown so far, could become even more of a devastating force for the rest of the league to go up against.

San Antonio stand in good stead with the Frenchman on their roster, and now is the time that they put the building blocks together in order to make the most of his time with the franchise, which they will hope is lengthy.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.