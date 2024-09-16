Key Takeaways After shooting midrange shots for the last decade, the Spurs reinvented their shot profile for better efficiency, adjusting to the evolving NBA landscape.

Devin Vassell's new contract provides the Spurs with crucial flexibility, as the wing develops into an effective two-way star.

Planning ahead to bypass new CBA restrictions, the Spurs aim to extend their title contention by accumulating picks and swaps from way down the road.

In the NBA , even as an absurdly fast-paced environment, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Dynasties rise and fall, the essence of the sport evolves as pioneers come and go, and the San Antonio Spurs are expertly building a powerhouse with a gigantic, otherworldly two-way alien at the center of it.

From David Robinson and Tim Duncan to now Victor Wembanyama , the spiritual bond between the Alamo City’s draft fortune and outrageously dominant, level-headed 7-footers might be the NBA’s longest-running love affair. What makes this connection even more memorable is how, for each of these generational giants, San Antonio masterfully built teams around them—adding on the right talents to fuel decades of organizational and basketball excellence.

As we firmly enter a new age of basketball in San Antonio, it’s essential to understand how the Spurs reinvented themselves to transition between eras—and why this chapter is poised to be just as successful as the dynasties that came before it.

Revamped Shooting Diet

The Spurs modernized their shot profile to optimize their offensive efficiency

As the Spurs secured their fifth title against Miami Heat 's Big Three in 2014, a deeper, more transformative shift was already unfolding—one that would redefine the sport itself.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors , fresh off an underwhelming first-round exit against the Los Angeles Clippers , were poised to swarm the league with their three-point frenzy and spaced-out concepts, officially launching the “pace and space” era of basketball.

Soon after, teams began to follow suit, recognizing that taking a hefty volume of threes could boost their offensive efficiency. Just like that, the infamous “layups and threes” mantra was born in Houston and the essence of basketball was forever changed. Meanwhile, less than 200 miles away, the Spurs were veering in an opposite direction.

Powered by midrange specialists like LaMarcus Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard , and later DeMar DeRozan , the Spurs were taking 46.9 percent of their total shots in the midrange in 2018-19, while the Houston Rockets attempted only 18.1 percent from that area. That prevailing enticement for the midrange capped the Spurs’ potential in an era where teams were increasingly learning to optimize the cost-effectiveness of their shot selection.

Between the 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons, the Spurs recorded the league's least efficient shot profile three times, the second-worst twice, and the third-worst once. After winning five of the 16 championships from 1999 to 2014, San Antonio suddenly found themselves behind the curve in the evolving NBA landscape.

The Spurs desperately needed to reinvent themselves—and they did. With 71.5 percent of their total attempts occurring at the rim or from three-point range during Wembanyama’s inaugural season, the Spurs recorded the league’s fourth-best shot diet based on attempt locations. They also ranked second in transition frequency.

Although this strategic shift didn’t shield them from recording the fourth-worst offensive rating last season, it was largely due to a lack of personnel capable of converting those opportunities at a serviceable rate. Once they strengthen their roster, the Spurs are bound to become one of the league’s most prolific offenses once again.

Devin Vassell’s Contract Hit

The Spurs locked the wing to one of the best-value contracts in the league

Since the Spurs selected him with the 11th pick in the pandemic-altered summer of 2020, Devin Vassell has followed a remarkably linear growth. From a “Three-and-D” prospect with an astonishing demeanor to a budding secondary creator, the 24-year-old is now proving the 5-year, $135 million contract extension he signed last summer to be an absolute steal for the franchise.

Devin Vassell Contract Details Owed Money 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 Salary $29,357,826 $27,000,000 $27,000,000 $24,652,174 $27,000,000 % of Cap 20.9% 17.5% 15.9% 13.2% 13.1%

Over the next five seasons, Devin Vassell is projected to account for roughly 16.1 percent of San Antonio's salary cap. With the NBA’s cap expected to grow incrementally each year, his share will shrink to just 13.1 percent by the 2028-29 season. By then, assuming he remains healthy, Vassell will likely be at the peak of his abilities and the Spurs’ championship window should be wide open.

Under the new CBA’s stringent regulations, locking up a flourishing, versatile two-way talent like Vassell on a descending contract provides invaluable flexibility for the Spurs moving forward.

Typically, second or third options on title contenders take up between 25 to 30 percent of their team’s salary cap in their prime. Vassell is projected to make half of that figure.

Comparable NBA Salaries Player Lauri Markkanen CJ McCollum Brandon Ingram Desmond Bane Michael Porter Jr. Salary 2024-25 $42,176,400 $33,333,333 $36,016,200 $34,005,250 $25,859,950 % of Cap 30.0% 23.71% 25.62% 24.19% 25.51%

The very nature of Vassell’s skillset makes this partnership even more valuable. Now entering his fifth season, the Florida native has developed into a versatile offensive weapon under the Spurs’ player development program. Vassell is now comfortable creating his own shot with tightened handles and an unreachably high release. He’s also grown into a highly effective passer setting up teammates, as he ranked in the 88th percentile at his position in assist rate and 82nd percentile in turnover rate.

With his devastating last step, feathery touch, and impressive body control at his size, the 6-7 wing excelled around the basket, ranking in the 82nd percentile in rim accuracy at the rim at 71 percent, and in the 94th percentile in the short-midrange at 51 percent. While his attempt frequency at the rim is limited by a suboptimal burst off the dribble, Vassell’s all-around shot-making elevates his impact as a multifaceted offensive threat.

Moreover, Vassell solidified himself as one of the league’s premier off-ball threats with his sharp relocation instincts and deceptively quick release. Combining movement shooting with spot-ups from the corners and one-dribble pull-ups, Devin Vassell offers the kind of dynamic, polymorph offensive profile you want alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Forging the Next Dynasty

The Spurs’ front office is leveraging the new CBA to extend their contention window

Since the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) took effect last summer, teams have adjusted their roster-building approach to navigate the harsh financial and competitive restrictions imposed by the new aprons’ rules.

As we highlighted in an article a few months ago, the era of parity and financial moderation within the NBA has definitively begun, and rookie-scaled contracts may be its strongest antidote. Outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder , no team has grasped the importance of that notion more effectively than the Spurs.

Since players typically develop into positive contributors by their second or third seasons—while still on the cost-controlled contracts they signed as rookies—these rookie-scaled deals have become the most cost-effective in the league.

As a result, rookie contracts have become highly appealing not only to rebuilding teams but also to contenders aiming to add talent and extend their championship window at a marginal cost. This renewed interest is exemplified by the Minnesota Timberwolves trading for Rob Dillingham and the Philadelphia 76ers opting to retain their pick to draft Jared McCain in the latest draft.

The Spurs have fully grasped that concept and are now able to plan before their cap sheet bloats, which is why they’ve focused on accumulating picks and, more importantly, pick swaps for when they’re projected to be in contention. They now hold swap rights in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031. Most of those swaps belong to teams likely to be past their contending window by then, which should result in higher lottery odds when those swaps come into play.

San Antonio Spurs Future Pick Swaps Year Team 2026 Round 1 Swap via Atlanta 2028 Round 1 Swap via Boston 2030 Round 1 Swap via Minnesota 2031 Round 1 Swap via Sacramento

Around the late 2020s and early 2030s, Victor Wembanyama will be entering his prime and the Spurs will most certainly surround him with more transformative, high-priced talents. At this crucial juncture, the front office will need first-round picks to inject talent while staying under stringent apron constraints. This is where the swaps rights come into play; the Spurs can swap their own late first-round picks for those of teams in a worst competitive situation, which would have higher lottery odds.

Sam Presti, who honed his talents within the Spurs organization before taking the reins of the Thunder, has employed the same exact strategy; use pick swaps to target vulnerable win-now teams and end up collecting higher, cost-effective draft selections to improve the roster when your core pieces are in their primes.

The Spurs haven’t quite arrived yet, but their culture’s enduring presence suggests they never truly left.