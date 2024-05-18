Highlights Victor Wembanyama's first purchase with an NBA paycheck was a LEGO Star Wars set.

Perhaps no rookie made his mark in the NBA this past season more than Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom lit it up in his first year with the San Antonio Spurs, cementing his place in the league. There is only room for him to grow his game and improve further.

But Wembanyama has made sure not to let the glitz and glamor of the NBA change his persona. He has stuck to his true and humble ways, claiming that he is “immune” to the distractions.

But now, the French giant has revealed what he wanted to spend his first NBA paycheck on. According to Matt Guzman of Sports Illustrated, the first item Wembanyama wanted to buy was not a luxury car, mansion, or lavish jewelry. Rather, it was a Star Wars LEGO set.

A Kid at Heart

Wembanyama's humble purchase shows he is innocent at heart

Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The set, in particular, was the Millennium Falcon LEGO set, listed as item no. 75192. The set has a price of $849.99 USD, making it one of the most expensive sets, but a pristine item for any LEGO collector and Star Wars fan.

Whether Wembanyama actually used his first paycheck to purchase the set is unknown. But it shows that Wembanyama is a kid at heart, who is just trying to be himself rather than anyone else.

“I thought to myself, 'Wow. The Millennium?’ I mean ... then you realize, he's just a kid. You realize that at the end of the day, he's a kid at heart…He's a really down-to-Earth, humble kid who wants success and has seen success early. For him to come into the league and not only live up to the hype, but exceed the hype has been incredible. He's he's been nothing short of spectacular as a superstar both on and off-the-court.” — Evan Bruno, Vice President of NBA Experiences

Impressive Rookie Season

Wembanyama adjusted impressively to the league in his first season

The Spurs drafted Wembanyama first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, after winning the Draft Lottery that year. He has flourished so far in the NBA, concluding a solid rookie campaign with a Rookie of the Year award, and only seeks to blossom and mature his game further.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Stats PTS 21.4 REB 10.6 AST 3.9 FG% 46.5 3PT% 32.5

Wembanyama shone on the court during his rookie campaign, taking no time to adjust to the NBA. In his first season with the Spurs, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from the three-point range.

The Spurs will now seek to use their first-round picks in this year’s 2024 NBA Draft to build a solid core around Wembanyama. That would, in their hopes, open a championship window for years to come.