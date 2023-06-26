Victor Wembanyama is finally in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs made the no-brainer choice of drafting him No. 1 overall in the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft.

Naturally after his official arrival in the NBA, all the focus now is on his first season and if he will be able to live up to the hype. Wemby is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003, and many have even argued that he’s an even better prospect than LeBron ever was.

Of course, Wembanya hasn’t shied away from the pressure. Even before the draft—and as usual from top prospects—he declared his desire to win Rookie of the Year. He even asked head coach Gregg Popovich not to limit and manage his minutes, noting that he has no time to lose and that he wants to start winning games as quickly as possible.

It is worth noting, however, that not all No.1 picks go on to win Rookie of the Year. In fact, in the last 13 seasons alone, only six top overall picks have gone on to claim the prestigious award.

Furthermore, before Paolo Banchero took the honor in the 2022-23 campaign, no top pick has won it for four straight years.

With that said, here are the last six No. 1 picks to win Rookie of the Year.

6 Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic (2022-23)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic drives for the net against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on April 04, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

As mentioned, Banchero broke the curse of the no. 1 seeds not winning ROY last season. It certainly benefited him that he landed on an Orlando Magic team that was in dire need of a go-to guy.

Banchero stepped up to the role and went on to record a historic season. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.

The Magic youngster could have won a unanimous ROY, but two voters opted not to give him their first-place votes due to analytics. Still, there’s no denying that Banchero was one of the most dominant rookies in recent memory, leading the class in points and ranking third in assists, fourth in steals and fifth in rebounds, per NBA Communications.

5 Ben Simmons - Phildelphia 76ers (2017-18)

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the 2016 NBA Rookie Photoshoot at Madison Square Garden Training Center on August 7, 2016 in Tarrytown, New York.

Ben Simmons took home the award in 2017-18, though it’s worth mentioning that he was drafted in 2016 but had to sit out his first year with injury. Still, he qualifies for this list. Come 2017, the top pick and Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers teammate in Markelle Fultz struggled mightily in his rookie season and wasn’t even able to compete for the ROY honor.

Simmons had an intense fight with then Utah Jazz rising star Donovan Mitchell for the award, with Mitchell even going as far as to campaigning that the Aussie wasn’t a true rookie because he had a redshirt year.

In the end, Simmons got 90 first-place votes out of 101 voters to secure the award.

4 Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-16)

Karl-Anthony Towns was actually the last rookie to win unanimous ROY, receiving all 130 first-place votes for the whole 650 points.

Even more amazingly, Towns' competition that year was filled with big-name players and stars today. Kristaps Porzingis finished second, while Denver Nuggets MVP and 2023 Champion Nikola Jokic finished third.

Devin Booker and Jahlil Okafor rounded out the Top 5 of that insane rookie class.

KAT deserved the award, though. He averaged 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

3 Andrew Wiggins - Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 27: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to the Sacramento Kings bench in overtime during the game at Target Center on January 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Who could forget the Andrew Wiggins sweepstakes back in the 2013-14 season? It was actually the Cleveland Cavaliers who won the No.1 pick and the rights to draft Wiggins. But after LeBron James decided to return to the Wine and Gold, the Cavs traded Wiggins (without having played a single game for them) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in order to land Kevin Love and build a title contender around James.

Wiggins went on to deliver the goods as advertised, leading the 2016 rookie class in scoring with 16.9 points per game. He also steadily improved despite some rough patches, eventually sealing the ROY trophy.

2 Kyrie Irving - Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12)

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Much of the story of the 2011-12 season was on the lockout, which eventually shortened the campaign from 82 games to 66. Nonetheless, that didn’t prevent Kyrie Irving from showing his wares and dominating with his elite ball-handling and rim-finishing.

Irving provided nightly highlight materials throughout the campaign, and so it was hardly a surprise that he also ended up as the top rookie.

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio placed second in the voting followed by Denver's Kenneth Faried. Interestingly, Kawhi Leonard, then at San Antonio, Iman Shumpert of the Knicks and Golden State's Klay Thompson finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

1 Blake Griffin - LA Clippers (2010-11)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Rookie Team and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sophomore Team battle for position during the T-Mobile Rookie Challenge and Youth Jam at Staples Center on February 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Blake Griffin probably had one of the most memorable rookie years in the history of the NBA. After a redshirt year due to a knee injury, he debuted in the 2010-11 season and quickly lived up to the hype of the No. 1 pick.

Not only did he win Rookie of the Year, but he bagged it unanimously and made the All-Star team in his first year. He was the first rookie to be chosen since Yao Ming in 2003 and the first since Tim Duncan in 1998 to be selected by the coaches.

Can Victor Wembanyama win Rookie of the Year?

Victor Wembanyama is actually the current favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Scouts and experts were raving about him even before he was drafted by the Spurs, thanks to his unique blend of size, skills and mobility that has never been seen before from a guy that stands at 7-foot-5.

There are early concerns about Wembanyama’s physique, with some noting that the Spurs might want to manage his minutes as they try to get his body NBA-ready.

Still, it’s hard not to see Wembanyama showing off and putting up big numbers in his first year, thanks to the fact that he’s playing in a well-oiled system where he could be the star of the show.