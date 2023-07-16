There’s a reason why Victor Wembanyama is being seen as the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James did in 2003.

The mixture of his height, guard-like skills, wide shot selection, and effective defense has captured the fancy of everyone who follows the game.

Even before he entered the NBA, Wembanyama was already making headlines with all those tools and skills he possesses.

He is also one of the most hyped talents in the league, perhaps even surpassing the buzz that Zion Williamson generated before making it to the NBA in 2019.

With that said, we take a look at the several instances the San Antonio Spurs rookie broke the internet even before he made it to the NBA.

5 Wembanyama's monster game vs. Limoges CSP

It really isn’t easy to go up against Wembanyama when his confidence is high in the sky. That’s what Limoges CSP experienced back in late 2022 when the team lost to the Mets 92 by a score of 78-69.

In that showdown, Wemby dominated by dishing out 33 points on 58 percent shooting from the field while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

In comparison, Nicolas Lang, Limoges CSP’s best player during the match, only notched 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists for his team.

With that kind of disparity at hand, it only makes sense for the Mets to come out on top, especially with Wembanyama leading the way.

4 Epic duel vs. Scoot Henderson

Everybody loves a good old-fashioned rivalry, especially one that has a chance of spanning years.

In the case of Wembanyama, there’s a potential multi-year battle brewing between him and Scoot Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers' third pick in the 2023 Draft and his old nemesis from the G League Ignite.

In an October 2022 match between Henderson’s team and the Metropolitans 92 from France, the two put on a real show.

The explosive guard scored 28 points and added nine assists, five rebounds, and a single steal to help Ignite get the win over the Mets.

But even with the loss, Wembanyama shined and proved he could put up a good fight against Henderson.

In 32 minutes on the court, the French phenom racked up 37 points, including seven long-range bombs from beyond the arc, four rebounds, five blocks, and one steal.

That kind of performance goes along with that of Henderson - it will be exciting to see this rivalry continue into the NBA.

3 Wemby's jaw-dropping double-double against Roanne

At this point in time, it’s going to take a monster game from any squad facing Wembanyama and his team to come out with the win.

That’s exactly what Roanne did when they faced the Metropolitan 92 in France’s Betclic Elite LNB back on January 27, 2023.

During that match, five players from Roanne scored in double-digits to secure the dub.

In comparison, Wembanyama unleashed himself in that game by going off with 31 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and a single steal in 34 minutes on the court.

And while the Mets ended up with a rare loss at home, there’s no denying that those numbers look mighty impressive from a 19-year-old at the time of the game.

2 France vs. USA

As is the case with Scoot Henderson, having a well-hyped match against Victor Wembanyama will surely draw the people in.

And similar to his match against the then-Ignite star, Wemby didn’t back down from the spotlight to take on Chet Holmgren and Team USA in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup Finals.

Back in 2021, France faced off against the United States in the Finals of the said tournament, with Wembanyama playing for the former and Holmgren representing the latter.

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder star notched 10 points and five assists for Team USA, Wemby’s performance in that match set him apart from Holmgren.

In over 27 minutes on the court, the French big man posted 22 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks, and a lone steal against Team USA.

With his impressive shot selection all over the court, paired with an effective rim defense, Wemby came out on top of his individual match against Holmgren, a player that boasts a similar skill set as the top pick of this year’s NBA Draft.

And even with the loss, it’s clear who was better of the two.

1 Victor Wembanyama's big win vs. G League Ignite

Although Wembanyama has been spectacular on both ends of the court throughout his pre-NBA career, some of these notable games have always ended with a loss.

That wasn’t the case when Metropolitan 92 met the G League Ignite last October 6, 2022, as the former went away with a 112-106 win.

With Henderson exiting the game early due to a knee injury, Wembanyama came out and put on a show for everyone.

In 37 minutes, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft tallied 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal.

The 7-foot-5 star was all over the floor on both ends of the court, making sure he either got the bucket or deny the opposing squad from making one.

In the end, Wemby’s performance was like a work of art that fans would want to see over and over again for the sheer beauty of it.

The French star will make his official NBA debut for the Spurs soon.

Fortunately, fans already got a taste of what he can do on the court during the 2023 Summer League.

While he struggled in his first game against the Charlotte Hornets, he more than made up for it with an incredible 27-point, 12 rebound display against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He also had three blocks in the contest while shooting 9-of-14 from the field.

After witnessing that, fans can definitely expect tons of highlights from Wemby to top these five in the coming year.

After all, Wembanyama will finally have the chance to play in the biggest league of them all.

Not to mention that he'll have a full offseason when he can work not only with his conditioning, but also with his skills under the guidance of the Spurs--one of the best organizations when it comes to player development.