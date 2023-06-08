2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama is expected to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that the Frenchman may take a few years to really become the star many expect him to be.

Wembanyama dominated the LNB Pro A league in Europe and has been hyped up as a can't-miss prospect for a few years now. However, Medina says his size could be an issue as he is 7'3" but doesn't have much muscle on his body.

Victor Wembanyama - When will he deliver for San Antonio Spurs?

Although Victor Wembanyama doesn't have much muscle, Mark Medina expects the Frenchman to add size when he starts working with NBA trainers. Once he does that, Medina believes Wembanyama will really live up to the potential even if it takes a few years to get there.

"If there is a weakness in his game, it's the fact that he is seven-foot-three, and he doesn't have a lot of muscle and strength. Basketball evaluators think that he'll withstand that because he has all the other skills, but it's inevitable that teams are going to test him, it's going to be an adjustment," Medina said to GiveMeSport. "The people that I've talked to think that it'll take by year three or four, for him to fully master dealing with the physical nature of the league, as well as put on added strength.

"So with that, I think big picture, he's going to have that impact, but maybe the first few years, it's not going to be the same as it was with Tim Duncan. But look, we're splitting hairs, Victor Wembanyama is going go down to the history of the league, assuming good health, which people think will be fine. He'll be an amazing talent for years to come," Medina continued.

Wembanyama's career

Victor Wembanyama is just 19 years old so even if he does take a few years to develop as Medina thinks, he still will have a long and successful career.

However, even with him not having a ton of size, Wembanyama showed he could compete against bigger players in Europe, and when his team played the G League Ignite. In the games against the Ignite, Wembanyama recorded 37 points, five blocks and four rebounds in the first game and then put up 36 points and 11 rebounds to show how dominant he can be.

There seems to be little doubt that he's a superstar in the making - it's just a question of how quickly he'll deliver for San Antonio Spurs.