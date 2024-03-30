Highlights Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 40 points in the Spurs' thrilling overtime win over the Knicks.

The Spurs won their first three-game win streak this season, overshadowing Jalen Brunson's stellar performance for the Knicks.

With his impressive stat line, which included 20 rebounds, seven assists, and four threes, Wembanyama made history as the first rookie to achieve certain milestones.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama just had the best game of his young NBA career. On Friday night, Wembanyama scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Spurs to a thrilling 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

In addition to his 40-point night, Wembanyama also hauled in 20 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and drained four three-pointers, including a crucial one in overtime with 1:12 remaining to give San Antonio a four-point cushion, which was enough to take the Spurs to the finish line.

The victory gave Wembanyama the first three-game winning streak of his career. His efforts helped the Spurs topple an insane 61-point explosion from Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who came just one basket shy of setting New York's single-game franchise scoring record.

Another Record-Setting Night for Victor Wembanyama

The rookie continues to add to his insane rookie resume

With this monster outing, Wembanyama once again achieved a few feats to add to his already packed rookie resume. Wemby's previous career-high was 38 points, which he set earlier in the season when they took down the Phoenix Suns back in November 2023. Likewise, this is the second 20-rebound game of his career.

Victor Wembanyama Stats vs. Knicks - 03/29/24 PTS 40 REB 20 AST 7 FG% 59.1% 3P 4-9

With his stat line on Friday, Wembanyama became the first rookie ever to notch at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and three three-pointers in a game. The 20-year-old also joined NBA legend and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal as the only two players to have a 40-20 game during their rookie campaigns.

Moreover, he also became just the third player in NBA history after DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis to have a 40-20 outing along with four or more three-pointers, which further proves just how much he can impact the game in a multitude of ways.

The Spurs have eight games remaining this season, which gives Wembanyama a few more chances to pad on one of the best debut campaigns of all time.