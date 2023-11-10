Highlights Victor Wembanyama, the rookie drafted number one overall by the Spurs, has shown flashes of his star potential but also some growing pains.

Despite some scoring inefficiencies and occasional underwhelming performances, Wembanyama's work ethic and coachability have earned him the respect of players around the league.

With time and experience, Wembanyama has the potential to improve his scoring consistency and fulfill his elite-level star potential in the NBA.

For any rookie entering the NBA, there will always be a period of adjustment. But when you are drafted number one overall by the San Antonio Spurs and you have received as much hype pre-draft as Victor Wembanyama, then there is most definitely an added pressure to perform well on a nightly basis. While he has displayed some outstanding performances so far in his young pro career, NBA writer Mark Medina believes he has also shown some ‘growing pains’ and areas in which he needs to make some improvements as he develops.

Building a team for the future

When you get the opportunity to draft the number one overall pick in any draft, that usually means that your team isn’t very good, and while historically the Spurs have been successful in the 2000’s, they haven’t won an NBA title since 2014, and haven’t made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, the longest stretch in their franchise history. Still believing that five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich is the right man to lead this group after first becoming the head coach 27 years ago, the Spurs offered him a new five-year extension to remain with the team. Although the exact financials were not released by the ball club, Spotrac estimates the deal to be worth in the $80 million region.

Tying down their head coach for the future meant they could move on and find a long-term partner they believed would be a good fit with the 19-year-old Frenchman, and they didn’t have to look too far. Their starting shooting guard, Devin Vassell, has been in the league for only three years himself, but each year he has upped his scoring average by six points, and enjoyed a breakout season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The 23-year-old was rewarded for his production and was signed to a five-year, $146 million rookie-scale extension keeping him in San Antonio through the 2028-29 season.

Medina – NBA players ‘respect him for what he is’

Medina believes that on the court, Wemby has shown glimpses of star potential, but like with any young rookie, he has also displayed some areas for improvement. The good thing about the 19-year-old, though, in Medina’s opinion, is that he is considered ‘really coachable’, while also not letting the hype around him ‘consume hif’ – a quality which players around the league respect.

“It's low hanging fruit for Victor Wembanyama, he obviously stands out because of, I think, a few things. He's shown us flashes of his great potential, but also some growing pains. The great potential - amazing finisher at the rim, great shot blocker, great playmaker, and shooter. The weaknesses - the physicality tests are there with other opponents trying to test him. He's had some turnovers. His shot release is a little funky, but I think this, what's left me most encouraged about Victor Wembanyama is not just his skill set, but really his attitude. Seeing him come into LA against the Clippers, ironically in a blowout loss, I was really encouraged about just his humility, and that he's about the right things. Gregg Popovich talks about how he's really coachable, he doesn't really pay attention to a lot of the hype, doesn't let it consume him. He's really about the work. And I think the other thing that's cool was that, at this stage of his career, he's the hyped rookie, like everyone likes him, they respect him for what he is, but there's also kind of this feeling that he's new, and so every player is going to be very warm and embracing to him. And it’s great that he has that respect, and he's reciprocating that.”

Areas for improvement

So far, through the first eight games of the season, Wembanyama has experienced a mixed bag in terms of offensive output, but one thing that has really stood out is his blocking ability.

Victor Wembanyama - LNB Pro A League Career Statistics Minutes Played 24.9 Points 14.8 Assists 1.6 Rebounds 7.7 Steals 0.6 Blocks 2.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

To start his NBA career, in 29.1 minutes per game, the seven-foot-four power forward is averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and, most notably, 2.3 blocks per game. He is currently showing some scoring inefficiencies, converting only 44.1 percent from the field and a decreased 29.3 percent from three, something which has stood out as a key area for improvement.

After coming off a historic career performance against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in which he erupted for 38 points and 10 rebounds, and scoring 10 of his team’s last 12 points to secure the win, his performance waned against the New York Knicks at the famous Madison Square Garden after scoring only 14 points and 9 boards in a 126-105 blowout loss.

While those numbers would be considered more than decent for a rookie having played only less than 10 games in the NBA, this is Victor Wembanyama and with that name comes greater expectations, but he should be afforded these performances from time-to-time in order to be able to grow and develop.

Read more: Victor Wembanyama's work ethic could make him 'unstoppable'With a commendable work ethic like Wemby’s, there is no reason why he won’t improve his overall scoring consistency, and as long as he continues to put in the effort in the gym and in practice, then his elite-level star potential that he has shown glimpses of will become his normal further down the line. He’s just got to suffer through the growing pains first before he can flourish.