Victor Wembanyama’s performance in his second NBA Summer League game for the San Antonio Spurs didn’t leave Skip Bayless impressed, and fans on social media couldn’t wait to have their say.

Not since the debut of Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans has a first appearance in the NBA been anticipated as much as that of the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, as he gets his first taste of life in the NBA during the league’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

The #1 pick in last month’s NBA Draft certainly has the physical attributes for the NBA, standing at 7’4 and weighing 230lbs and comes to the league having averaged .470% shooting percentage from the floor, 21.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds for Metropolitans 92 last season before deciding to bring his talents stateside.

However, it’s fair to say that his introduction to basketball life in the United States could certainly have started off on a much better footing.

Wembanyama learns NBA life the hard way

The NBA Summer League is a chance for teams to get a good feel for young prospects, up and comers and fringe players to see what they can offer their side, but whilst the big names aren’t there, it’s still important for coaches to see what they can keep up their sleeves.

In his first Summer League game, Wembanyama, perhaps through nerves, perhaps through not being prepared/adjusted enough, or just having an ‘off day’ didn’t exactly deliver like you’d imagine a #1 pick would, scoring 9 points on 2-for-13 shooting to go with 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists while tying for the team lead in turnovers with 3.

But his second showing was a lot better, scoring 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, which if he’s able to bring that sort of production into the regular season could see him dominate the league very quickly.

Video: Victor Wembanyama lives up to expectations during second NBA Summer League game:

However, some people still weren’t totally impressed, with noted FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless taking to social media to express his concerns, predominantly due to his size, style of play and what position he might want to play when he is finally settled in the NBA:

The take did not go down well with a number of people on social media, who quickly turned on Bayless for his point of view:

It certainly is going to be interesting to see how Wembanyama is going to use his frame going forward, especially as he begins to play with and against more wily veterans who will have their own plans on what to do with him. But for now we really shouldn’t be too preoccupied on what he is doing in the Summer League whilst he’s still trying to get adjusted.

But if he’s still playing like this in a few months time, then we might need to have a slightly different conversation about his frame and his potential limitations.