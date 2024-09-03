Key Takeaways The Spurs landed Tim Duncan in 1997 but wouldn't have become a dynasty without players like Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker.

Now, Wembanyama is trying to lead San Antonio into its next dominant phase.

Stephon Castle can be Wemby's Parker or Ginobili, as the rookie is the perfect complement to the Spurs' star.

The San Antonio Spurs lucked out in 1997.

A team led by Hall of Fame center David Robinson was riddled with injuries during the 1996-97 season, and with a bit of tanking down the stretch, the Spurs put themselves in a position to grab a top-three pick.

The Boston Celtics had the best lottery odds that summer, but San Antonio leapfrogged Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers to land the No. 1 overall selection, which they used to select Tim Duncan.

Two seasons later, the Spurs won the first of five championships during the Duncan era, becoming one of the most successful teams ever.

During that run, Duncan was surrounded by other Hall of Famers like Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Without that all-time supporting cast, San Antonio's dynasty may never have fully materialized.

In 2023, the Spurs lucked out again, earning the No. 1 selection again and drafting French phenom Victor Wembanyama .

The 7-foot-4 center had one of the most exhilarating rookie seasons in NBA history and parlayed that straight into the Olympics, where he led France to the Gold Medal Game.

After one season, the 20-year-old seems ready to fully announce his arrival in the league as a potential top-five player. He's one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Receiving MVP votes isn't out of the question.

To truly vault himself to the top spot in the NBA, though, Wembanyama will have to start leading the Spurs to wins. Duncan had Robinson by his side in 1999. Ginobili and Parker helped him win in 2003.

Who will be Wembanyama's version(s) of Robinson, Parker and Ginobili? Will the Spurs steadily build that kind of core, or are any of those players already on the roster?

The answer to that final question is a resounding yes. Wembanyama's running mate for the next decade-plus is, in fact, on the Spurs roster, and he's about to help create even more championship anticipation in San Antonio.

Stephon Castle Is Victor Wembanyama's Future Sidekick

The UConn product is the ideal complement to Wemby

At this point in his career, Wembanyama's best strengths are rim protection and finishing near the basket. He has just about every other tool a basketball player could have — ball handling, shooting from mid-range and from three, passing, playmaking, shot creation — but he hasn't developed all those at a high level quite yet.

Castle is a big, strong 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard who displayed secondary playmaking skills and lockdown defense, both on and off the ball, in his lone season with the Huskies.

But as the fifth starter on a defending champion team loaded with upperclassmen, Castle didn't get a chance to show his complete game.

He showed flashes of what he can do with the ball in his hands during the Final Four. Against Alabama in a national semifinal and Purdue in the National Championship Game, he averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals on 50 percent shooting from the field. He used his strength to muscle his way to the rim and finish through and over defenders.

He was often tasked with guarding the opposing team's best player throughout the season, and he showed a level of maturity and intensity on that end of the floor not usually seen in 19-year-olds. He rarely fell asleep and lost his man off the ball, even at the end of blowouts (which UConn had many of).

The biggest hole in Castle's game is his outside shot. He's never shown to be anything more than an average three-point shooter at best. Outside that admittedly vital skill, he's a complete player at his age, both in skill and intangibles.

How Castle Fits With Wembanyama

A point guard-center duo for the Spurs' future

Castle showed he's a good passer at Connecticut, but he's a better playmaker than he gets credit for, especially in the pick-and-roll. That skill is perhaps the most valuable for a player who will be Wembanyama's point guard.

Defensively, the combination of the two is a heckuva foundation for what could be an elite defense. Castle is a versatile, multi-positional defender who can shut down opposing guards and wings.

With Castle's size and skill defending at the point of attack and a future Defensive Player of the Year in Wembanyama wreaking havoc near the rim, offenses will be clamped down tightly.

As Wembanyama hones his skills offensively and becomes a legitimate threat on the perimeter and off the dribble, Castle can serve as an ideal secondary playmaker. He proved he can play that role in college, and as defenses focus more of their attention on his unicorn teammate, he'll have more room on the weak side to catch and drive to the rim.

From there, he can either use that strength and skill to finish through contact and/or get to the free-throw line, or he can get defenses scrambling even more by driving and finding another open teammate.

Wembanyama got oh so close to leading his country to a gold medal, only to taste silver. He's hungry for hardware.

Castle made significant individual sacrifices at UConn to win a National Championship.

Both will be 20 this season and have the pedigree, talent and drive to get better. Now, they have the chance — and the time — to do it as a pair.