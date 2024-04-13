Highlights A loss to the San Antonio Spurs has put the Denver Nuggets' plans to win the West at risk.

The Nuggets are now third in the West after the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder both won.

The final day of the season will be crucial in determining the final standings.

The Denver Nuggets are looking to win the Western Conference in 2024, but that will not happen if Victor Wembanyama has something to say about it.

Entering Friday night, the Nuggets held a one-game lead in the West over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are the second-worst club in the West this season, with a record of 21-60.

The Nuggets and Spurs squared off on Friday night, and the outcome proved that any team can beat any team on any given night. The game was close, but the Spurs would edge out the Nuggets by a final score of 121-120.

Even worse for Denver was that they once held a 23-point lead, but the Spurs scored 17 points in three minutes on MVP candidate Nikola Jokić to erase the deficit and play spoils for the Nuggets.

Devonte’ Graham notched the game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds left, securing a crushing defeat for Denver. Victor Wembanyama put up a double-double, notching 34 points and 12 rebounds.

"As a growing team, young team, it's [win] big for us. And yes, we're going to need these kind of wins in the future. We're going to any win but big-time wins against big teams, first seeds. We're going to need those in the future.” —Victor Wembanyama on the win

Nuggets Fall in Standings

The Nuggets’ loss to the Spurs hurts their plans to win the West

As for Denver, a wrench has officially been thrown into their plans to win the West, as they are now tied for first place with Minnesota and Oklahoma City. However, those other clubs own the tiebreakers versus the Nuggets, so if the season were to end today, the Nuggets would fall to the third seed.

“It’s disappointing. I mean, really disappointing. We controlled our own destiny and what we accomplished on Wednesday night, we just gave it right back. You know what I mean? So, it’s easy to get up for Minnesota…I don’t think we had the same approach for tonight’s game, but you had a chance to get to the one seed and now, obviously, we’ll likely be the three seed at the end of the day.” —Nuggets coach Michael Malone

The Nuggets did not do themselves any favors at the end of the game by missing six of their final seven shots. Their final points came from Aaron Gordon with 1:19 left in the game; after that, they would be held scoreless.

Final Matchups For the Season

Sunday will be crucial in determining final seeding

Only one game remains for every team, which will all be played on Sunday. The Nuggets will head to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game of the season. On paper, that game should be a win, as the Grizzlies are already eliminated after having an injury-derailed season in which they are 27-54.

But as the Spurs-Nuggets game proved, games are not won on paper. The Timberwolves defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, gaining a game on the Nuggets, and the Thunder beat the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks, so they also gained a game.

The T'Wolves will play their final game against the Phoenix Suns, and the Thunder will play their final game against the Dallas Mavericks. Those are both tough opponents, so if the Nuggets can win their final game against the Grizzlies, while the T’Wolves and Nuggets both lose, they can win the West. But by failing to beat the Spurs, Denver has given themselves a tall hill to climb.