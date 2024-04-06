Highlights Victor Wembanyama excels as a generational rookie exceeding expectations on both ends of the floor.

His elite defense has been a standout, showcasing substantial growth post All-Star Break.

Victor's playmaking and scoring improvements highlight his potential, positioning him as a top-tier player.

It takes a special type of rookie to be able to exceed the lofty expectations fans place on them even before they step foot on an NBA court. Victor Wembanyama is that type of rookie.

Wembanyama came into the NBA as the most hyped prospect ever since LeBron James. Much like James, Wembanyama is on track to break barriers. What makes Victor particularly unique is how large of an impact he has been able to make as early as his first year.

As the regular season winds down, there is an argument to be made that Wembanyama will be ending his first year in the Association as a top-25 player in the league. Considering how deep the talent pool is, people may feel like it is a stretch. Given Wemby’s dramatic growth in-season, there is a case to be made.

Wembanyama’s Excellence Has Been Anchored By his Defense

An elite defender has made the leap to generational as early as now

The moment he was drafted, pundits already knew which end of the floor Wembanyama would make an immediate impact on.

For the Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showcased that he knew how to use his length on the defensive end. It feels funny to celebrate a player knowing how to use his God-given gifts, but even NBA players can fall victim to not maximizing their physical tools. Wemby did not fall into this category when he was in Europe.

He kept up his elite defensive play the moment he played in the NBA. He was already categorized as elite, even though the rest of his teammates weren’t doing him any favors with their poor play from that end of the floor. It turns out he had more in the tank after the All-Star Break.

Victor Wembanyama’s Growth in Defense Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star Percentage Increase BLK% 9.6 11.0 +14.58% STL% 1.9 2.5 +31.58% BPG 3.2 4.4 +37.50% SPG 1.1 1.7 +54.55% +/- -177 +28 +116%

Wembanyama still maximized his length, but what stood out was how willing he was to stretch the possibilities of what a big-man defender can do. Pick-and-roll? That’s an easy cover for Wemby thanks to his length and nimble feet. Maybe you are an isolation scorer who maximizes craft. Wemby makes up for it with a great feel, elite flexibility, and a very quick recovery time.

There is no sustainable counter against Wembanyama one-on-one. Heftier scorers like Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid will bully him into points, but from an impact perspective, you are not putting your team in a position to blow the Spurs out if you try and beat Wemby one-on-one.

Wembanyama’s help defense is even better than his one-on-one coverage. For all the warts of the Spurs defense, Wemby tries his best to cover as many holes as he can. Realistically, he can only do so much. At the same time, he belongs in a select pantheon of defenders that can cover that many holes.

Victor will not likely win Defensive Player of the Year this year; Rudy Gobert has been too impactful and successful in winning to lose. But to quote Wemby himself, “Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn.”

Point Wemby May Elevate Victor's Game

Wembanyama’s volume of assists and overall effectiveness have increased

Victor’s defense determines his floor; it will always be there and it will serve as his anchor when nothing else is falling on the offensive end. Every player needs to have something like this.

However, generational talents are not treated as such because they have a safe trait they can lean back on. They need to be willing to go out of the box and try things that may be risky but can pay off in a big way with their growth as players. For LeBron that was embracing more of a low post game. For Wemby, it is his passing.

Victor Wembanyama’s Growth in Playmaking Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star Percentage Increase AST% 18.9 26.3 +39.15% APG 3.2 5.1 +59.38% TOV 3.5 3.9 +11.43% AST:TO Ratio 0.91 1.31 +43.96%

Passing is what will determine just how high the ceiling is for Wembanyama. His impact on defense is near second-to-none status and as a scorer, he will always demand double teams. He has all that gravity; what will he do with it? Enter his growing passing game.

His improvement over the year has been incredible. He’s increased his volume as a passer but his effectiveness hasn’t been hampered. The amount of turnovers he’s committed has only marginally increased compared to the volume of assists he has dished out.

More than the numbers, what has been more impressive are the types of passes he has been making. Wemby is a risk-taker. He has been attempting passes from all angles and in different actions. The crosscourt pass from the mid-post should be expected at this point. Inverted pick-and-rolls have become a staple for him and have boggled the minds of defenders.

The passing repertoire is growing and it is only going to get better.

Becoming a More Consistent Scorer Ks Key for Wembanyama’s Growth

Improving his efficiency will help Wembanyama maintain elite play

If his defense is the floor and his passing is the ceiling, Wembanyama’s scoring is the in-between. It is always going to be there. What is key is having is teeter towards the direction of raising his ceiling rather than dragging it towards his floor. For this to happen he needs to work on his efficiency.

Victor Wembanyama's Scoring PPG 21.2 3P% 31.9 OBPM 1.7 DBPM 3.2 BPM 4.9 VORP 3.4

As early as now, Wembanyama is already one of the most impactful players in the entire league. Working on becoming a more efficient scorer will only increase how much he can affect the game.

He is already affecting plenty of double teams which leads to passing opportunities. Volume-wise, he is getting points. The next step for Wembanyama is to work on scoring the ball more effectively. He still takes too many bad three-point attempts which drag down his three-point percentage. This is largely because he still gets bullied in the paint because of his thin frame which prevents easier opportunities down low.

This is part of the growth process for Wembanyama. He is only 20 years old; his frame will slowly fill out with muscle. Pointing these weaknesses out should not alarm people; instead, it should give people an idea of just how terrifying Wembanyama’s potential truly is.

As early as now, he already makes a strong case as a Top 25 player in the league. The scary part? This may be the lowest he will ever be ranked. The NBA is for the taking of Victor Wembanyama.