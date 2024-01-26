Highlights The San Antonio Spurs have benefited from having a young team, allowing Victor Wembanyama to establish himself as the franchise star.

Wembanyama leads all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks per game, making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award.

The Spurs hope his stature attracts valuable free-agents to join Wembanyama in the future, and revive the franchise's championship-winning years.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot when they landed the No. 1 overall pick to acquire French sensation Victor Wembanyama at last year’s NBA Draft.

Coming into the 2023-24 campaign boasting the youngest team in the league, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that it was beneficial in the short-term for the Spurs to choose not to go out into the market during last summer’s off-season and acquire a bulk of veteran experience, as it allowed them to show their future franchise star that he tops the ‘clear pecking order’ in the franchise.

Little pressure on youngest team in NBA

Spurs’ average age: 23.52 years

Teams around the league often don’t want to find themselves in contention for a lottery Draft pick, as it means they are out of the playoff picture, but with the talent available in last year’s draft class, this softened the blow for those franchises, especially as they had a chance to draft the consensus number one overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, who was dubbed a future franchise star before he had even step foot on an NBA court.

As fate would have it, the Spurs, who have gained the reputation of nurturing and developing international players into stars and even Hall-of-Famers—think Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili—were blessed with the rights to the Frenchman, who was considered to be one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James back in 2003.

However, the rookie hasn’t been able to help lift the Spurs up the standings this season too much, who look all but set to miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

Fortunately, there was never any pressure placed on him to deliver a post-season berth to the organization, at least, from those internally.

Externally, though, there are sky-high expectations of his ability, but the rookie admitted to JJ Redick on his The Old Man and the Three podcast is able to shut off from the outside noise and tries to ‘live free’.

Youngest five teams in the NBA (2023-24 Season) Team Average age (years) League record San Antonio Spurs 23.52 8-36 Oklahoma City Thunder 24.12 31-13 Charlotte Hornets 24.28 10-32 Portland Trail Blazers 24.786 13-31 Orlando Magic 24.792 23-21 Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

San Antonio not only came into the regular season with the youngest roster in the Association, with an average age of 23.52, they also had the second-fewest years of experience with an average of 2.44 years, with the Oklahoma City Thunder leading that category (2.22 years), though, they currently, somehow miraculously, find themselves fighting the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Spurs sit last in the Western Conference as the only team not to reach double-digit wins, with an 8-36 record, and the third-worst record overall, with them bettering only the Washington Wizards (7-37), and the disastrous Detroit Pistons (5-39).

With poor efficiency, they are outscored on average by 9.2 points per 100 possessions, the third-worst mark in the league.

Wembanyama is growing ‘organically’, ‘sets tone’ for Spurs

Medina believes that by the Spurs choosing to keep their young team together this season, in favor of going out into the market and acquiring a bunch of veteran pieces, they have set the precedent that this is Wembanyama’s team for years to come.

In turn, the journalist argues that this environment allows him to be able to set the tone for the future, while also being able to develop at an organic rate without any outside pressure of bringing the Spurs a championship straight away, which can only serve to benefit the organization in the long-term.

But, in saying that, he wouldn’t be surprised if they change their stance next season and bring in the veterans that could help accelerate them up the standings and potentially even into playoff contention.

“In the short term, it's good that the Spurs started with a young team, because it's a clear pecking order that this is Victor’s team. He’s setting a tone, he can grow organically, while they also don't have the pressure of winning now, and they can kind of learn from those mistakes. But no doubt, I wouldn't be surprised that in the next off-season, they start prioritizing and having good veterans on the team.”

Established franchise star in rookie season

Leads all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks per game

Despite the Spurs’ poor record, Wembanyama has put on a show almost every single time that he’s taken to the hardwood.

Through his first 38 appearances for San Antonio, the Frenchman has averaged a double-double of 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, both of which lead all rookies, as well as padding the stat line with 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game.

Wembanyama is the only member of the Spurs to be averaging 20-plus points per game, with second and third scoring option, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson averaging 18.0 points and 16.5 points, respectively, while he has almost double the rebounding numbers of his teammates, with a three-way tie between Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins, for second place, each averaging 5.7 rebounds per night.

Listed as 7-foot-5, Wembanyama is currently shooting the ball at 46.5 percent efficiency from the field, while he attempts almost five shots, 4.9, from behind the arc per game, sinking them at 29.4 percent accuracy and is an 80.4 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

Victor Wembanayma - 2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Stats Category Stat Rookie rank (more than 20 MPG) Offensive rating 106.9 12th Defensive rating 113.3 4th Net rating -7.1 9th True shooting 55.7 7th Usage % 30.7 1st Player Impact Estimate 15.2 1st Stats as of Jan. 26, 2024

The 19-year-old leads all rookies with his 30.7 percent usage rate per game, which also ranks 16th overall in the league, demonstrating the Spurs’ heavy reliance on their rising star for their on-court production.

This is showcased further by his 38.5 percent rebound percentage, and his 69.9 percent block percentage, the amount of the Spurs’ overall rebounds grabbed and blocks made, which again, leads all rookies among those to play in five-plus games this season, cementing Wembanyama as one of the leading candidates for the league’s Rookie of Year award.

Undoubtedly, while already having established himself in just his rookie season as the Spurs’ franchise star, Wembanyama has also made a case for becoming one of the faces of the league for years to come, once he has become fully acclimatized with the pace and talent present in the NBA.

Furthermore, the Frenchman has already been dubbed as one of the league's best rising international stars, ahead of the likes of the impressive Houston Rockets center, Alperen Şengün, and the Magic's Franz Wagner.

For San Antonio, they will be hoping that with Wembanyama’s unique, and frankly, devastating talent, their market can be viewed as an attractive one for free-agents to join, with the hope that it will help the franchise to reestablish their former championship glory years under head coach, Gregg Popovich.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.