After what seemed like forever, Victor Wembanyama finally played his first NBA game for the San Antonio Spurs this 2023-24 season. And like LeBron James two decades ago, all eyes were on the French star as he faced Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Wembanyama is the most-hyped basketball prospect since James came into the league in 2003. Naturally, several fans tuned in on his first official NBA game to see if he can live up to the billing of a generational talent like LeBron.

Having said that, we take a look at how Wemby’s initial foray into the league fared against the King’s debut 20 years ago.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut – October 25, 2023

Even before he stepped onto an NBA court, Wembanyama already distinguished himself from his peers as the most promising prospect since LeBron. Rightfully so, because inside his 7-foot-4 frame is a star with impressive ball-handling, shot creation, and defensive prowess that can turn the table for any franchise.

For this reason alone, a lot of eyes were on Wemby’s first official game in the NBA against the Mavericks this week. In 23 minutes on the court, the rookie posted 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a single block. All things considered, that’s not bad at all for a 19-year-old making his debut in the league.

Wembanyama started his first game by blocking Kyrie Irving’s shot in the first quarter and proceeded to make a three-pointer on the other end of the court. He would go on to make 66 percent of his field goals, connect 60 percent from downtown, and miss the only free throw he made in his debut.

At the end of the game, Wembanyama had a true shooting percentage of 79 and 25.3 usage percentage, the highest among all the players fielded by the Spurs in the game. On the other hand, though, the rookie posted an 87 offensive rating, which was the lowest among all of San Antonio’s starters.

In the end, the Spurs bowed down to the Mavericks as the game ended with a score of 126-119. Dončić led all players in scoring by getting 33 points, while Devin Vassell carried San Antonio with a 23-point effort.

Wemby’s debut could have been better had he not faced foul trouble in the contest. He ended the night with five fouls, which certainly limited and hindered his performance in the latter part of the game.

LeBron James’ NBA debut – October 30, 2003

Unlike Wembanyama, James was a full year younger, at 18 years old, when he played his first game in the NBA. This occurred on October 29, 2003, when the Sacramento Kings hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in the ARCO Arena.

As compared to Wembanyama’s 23 minutes on the court, James was thrown into the fire right away, playing 42 minutes that night. Within that period, LeBron posted 25 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Also, James notched three personal fouls and two turnovers during his debut.

Along with James, only three other Cavaliers scored in double-digits, being Ricky Davis, Carlos Boozer, and J.R. Bremer. Of course, this won’t do against a Sacramento squad that was still performing well in the early 2000s, thanks to the presence of Peja Stojakovic, Mike Bibby, and Vlade Divać in the lineup.

Nevertheless, James still posted impressive numbers and advanced stats in his first official outing in the NBA. The four-time champion had a 58 true shooting percentage, an effective field goal rating of 60 percent, and boasted a box plus/minus of 10.8 in that game against Sacramento. Furthermore, James’ 123 offensive rating was the highest among all of Cleveland’s starters, with Darius Miles’ 89 coming in at a far second.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers fell to Sacramento with a score of 106-92. All of the Kings’ starters scored in double-digits, led by Stojakovic’s 22 points. Even if his first NBA game ended in a loss, the numbers James put up that night were a clear signal of how great he would become in his career.

LeBron James Career Averages Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

It was also a massive statement for James, who was even doubted by his own Cavs teammates entering the NBA. While LeBron would have preferred to win, he certainly silenced plenty of haters with that incredible debut.

Wemby vs. LeBron: Which NBA debut was better?

It’s a given that Wembanyama is going to command a lot of attention, thanks to all the prior years he spent as a professional basketball star in France. With a unique blend of size, skill, and feel for the game, the Spurs’ rookie is going to be a crowd-favorite in the coming months.

Even if that’s the case, Wembanyama’s debut doesn’t hold a candle to James’ first game in the NBA. Although both their teams lost, the King just had a better performance 20 years ago than Wemby’s first game against the Mavericks. From points scored to efficiency, there’s no question the King’s first game is better than the Spurs’ star.

Some might argue that James played more minutes and that shouldn’t be taken against Wembanyama. But at the end of the day, LeBron’s athleticism, longevity, and feel for the game (avoiding foul trouble early on) should be given credit as well.

Nevertheless, a first game isn’t the end-all-be-all of a star’s career. All things considered, Wembanyama’s debut still holds a lot of promise, as his performance for San Antonio that night is very commendable. Wembanyama has a lot more to learn, including avoiding fouling opponents or getting baited to do so. It’s a rookie mistake that’s fixable, though, and the good thing is that Wemby has shown the willingness to learn.

