Highlights France's quest for gold on home soil will heavily rely on Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama faces a much tougher challenge than Ginobili did in the 2004 Olympic Games.

Wembanyama leading an upset over the USA in 2024 would be more impressive than Ginobili's 2004 gold medal.

The gold medal game for the Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been set.

France pulled off a stunning upset against Germany, beating the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Champions 73-69. Victor Wembanyama will get the opportunity to help his team secure a gold medal on home soil on Saturday, August 10th.

However, even with the home crowd cheering them on, it will not be an easy task for the French to secure national supremacy over the sport of basketball. Standing in their way will be the perennial juggernaut that is the USA.

Despite bringing one of the best rosters they have ever had to the tournament, the USA survived a major scare in the semi-finals of the tournament before securing their spot as France's opponent. They narrowly escaped an inspired performance by Nikola Jokic and Serbia, winning the game 95-91.

Thanks to the heroics of players like Stephen Curry , LeBron James , and Joel Embiid , the USA rallied from a double-digit deficit. They outscored Serbia 32-15 in the fourth quarter to advance.

Despite the USA needing a nail-biting affair to make it past Serbia, there should be no doubt that this will be France's biggest challenge yet. If anything, the fourth quarter displayed just how scary and dominant the USA can be when they flip the switch.

The USA has won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics at every opportunity since 2008. The last time they fell short was in 2004, when Manu Ginobili and Argentina stunned the Americans in the semi-finals and forced them to play for bronze.

If Wembanyama and France can pull off one more upset on Saturday, this French team will be remembered right alongside that Argentinian squad. There is even an argument to be made that Wembanyama leading this French team to gold would be a more impressive accomplishment than Ginobili's 2004 run.

Argentina versus France

Stacking up the two American foes

It has been 20 years since Argentina pulled off their stunning gold medal at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics. It is easy to forget, but Argentina had a very talented team during that time.

Many refer to that era of Argentinian basketball as the Golden Generation. That does not feel too dissimilar from how people talk about the current group of French players.

Argentina vs. France – Roster Comparison Argentina France Manu Ginobili Victor Wembanyama Luis Scola Guerschon Yabusele Andres Nocioni Matthew Strazel Fabricio Oberto Frank Ntilikina Alejandro Montecchia Mathias Lessort Walter Herrmann Rudy Gobert Ruben Wolkowyski Evan Fournier Pepe Sanchez Nando de Colo Gabriel Fernandez Bilal Coulibaly Carlos Delfino Isaia Cordinier Hugo Sconochini Nicolas Batum Leo Gutierrez Andrew Albicy

On paper, it feels very easy to say that France has the better roster for a few reasons.

For one, France's players are more fresh in people's memories. There is also the obvious conversation around the growth of the game globally. However, that would be too dismissive of the talent on that Argentinian team.

Argentina vs. France – Statistical Leaders Category Argentinian Leader Value French Leader Value PPG Ginobili 19.3 Wembanyama 13.8 RPG Scola 5.1 Wembanyama 10.2 APG Ginobili 3.3 Wembanyama 3.6 SPG Ginobili 1.4 Wembanyama 2.2 BPG Nocioni 0.9 Wembanyama 2.0 FG% Scola 65.5 Gobert 66.7 3P% Sanchez 58.3 Cordinier 50.0

While Ginobili was the clear driving force behind Argentina, they actually come off as a far more balanced unit when looking at each team's statistical leaders. Names like Luis Scola and Andres Nocioni should be ones that a lot of NBA fans should be familiar with, at the very least.

All of France's five major categories are led by Wembanyama, heading into the gold medal game. That is not to say the French phenom is backpacking the team completely.

Players like Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier have been instrumental in the last two upsets wins over Canada and Germany. However, a player like Rudy Gobert , by contrast, fell short of expectations as the anticipated co-star for Wembanyama at this tournament.

2004 Team USA versus 2024 Team USA

It should not be hard to figure out which American team is better

Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

One can certainly debate which of the two sides is more talented between Argentina and France. However, that debate does not exist when it comes to the two versions of Team USA. 2024 is definitively the better unit.

2004 vs. 2024 – Minute Leaders Rank 2004 MPG 2024 MPG 1 Allen Iverson 27.1 LeBron James 22.9 2 Stephon Marbury 26.4 Stephen Curry 22.0 3 Tim Duncan 25.9 Devin Booker 20.9 4 Lamar Odom 22.0 Kevin Durant 20.5 5 Shawn Marion 19.5 Jrue Holiday 18.9

The featured players on the 2004 team do not stack up favorably against the 2024 squad. Furthermore, the cleaner minutes distribution among the 2024 team suggests a more balanced overall roster.

Then, there is the simple point of the fact that this year's team has yet to lose in the tournament. The easiest argument for pointing out how much better this year's team might revolve around LeBron, Curry, and Kevin Durant .

While it is true that all three of those players are not at the exact peak of their powers at the moment, they are not that far removed from that point either. Each of them represents a talent who is likely to be considered one of the top fifteen players of all time. In the case of LeBron and Curry, both of them are probably in the top ten.

Tim Duncan is the only real name on the 2004 team that can lay claim to such an argument. And while it is true that James was also on the 2004 team, he only saw 11.5 minutes per game for that team as he was still just getting started on his basketball journey.

Why A Potential Upset In 2024 Would Be Far More Impressive

A gold medal for Wembanyama would easily top Ginobili's

This feels like a relatively easy argument to make. Simply put, Wembanyama has done more heavy-lifting for France and the USA team he could potentially beat would be far more talented. With all due respect to Ginobili, an upset victory for Wembanyama here would be far more impressive.

USA vs. France – Game Details Date August 10th Time 3:30 PM ET Location AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France

Naturally, Wembanyama has to lead France to the upset first before this run is stacked up against Ginobili's. Should that astonishing feat happen on Saturday, it will pretty much hold the same weight that an NBA championship would for Wembanyama.

Considering that Wembanyama is only twenty years old, knocking off the juggernaut that is Team USA would be one hell of a statement to make about the type of legacy he could leave behind when all is said and done in his career.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and FIBA Basketball.