Tennis star Victoria Azarenka has blamed drunk fans after she was booed off court at Wimbledon.

The Belarusian had just lost a dramatic three-set encounter against Elina Svitolina on Court 1.

The match ended with a riveting tiebreaker, which Svitolina won 11-9. The final score was 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Ukrainian’s favour.

As expected, there was no handshake at the net following the conclusion of the match.

Svitolina, like the majority of Ukrainian tennis players, has not been shaking hands with her Russian and Belarusian opponents as the invasion of her home country continues.

Azarenka respected this decision and instead gave a nod of acknowledgement to Svitolina, but the Wimbledon crowd still booed the two-time Australian Open winner.

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka

As Svitolina prepared for her post-match interview, the crowd started booing a departing Azarenka.

She stopped and turned to look at the crowd as she realised what they were doing, before shaking her head and smiling in disbelief.

The 33-year-old then banged her wrists together as she walked off court, likely expressing her disgust at the booing.

Take a look at the incident in the video below.

Victoria Azarenka addresses being booed by crowd

Azarenka spoke to reporters about the booing after the match, blaming the incident on drunk fans.

“I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening,” she said. “It’s probably been a lot of Pimm’s throughout the day.

“I feel like it's been pretty consistent for the last 18, 19 months. I haven't done anything wrong, but keep getting different treatment sometimes.

“But what can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say. She doesn't want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited?

“Like, I mean, there's no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision.

“I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that's a shame. That's probably what it is at the end of the day.”

Elina Svitolina urges tennis organisations to make statement

Svitolina also commented on the matter, drawing on her own experience of getting booed at the French Open.

She faced the condemnation of the Roland-Garros crowd after she didn’t shake hands with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka following her quarter-final loss.

"I feel like each player that loses, and there is no handshake, is getting booed," Svitolina said.

"I think the tennis organisations have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian/Belarusian and Ukrainian players.

"I don't know if it's maybe unclear for people. I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, I'm not going to shake hands.

"I have a clear statement. I don't know how more clear I can be."

Svitolina has a tough test in her quarter-final match at Wimbledon. She will come up against Polish world number one Iga Świątek tomorrow (July 11).

She will match her best ever finish at Wimbledon if she triumphs, having previously reached the semi-finals in 2019.