This week, the highly anticipated documentary 'BECKHAM' was released on Netflix, with the four-part series including never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with family members and key footballing figures, which shed light on David Beckham's relationships, fame, and career. Already, entertaining snippets of the show are starting to emerge online and one exchange with wife Victoria has gone viral.

Was David Beckham underrated?

Of course, the retired footballer had an incredible career within the game, notably winning the Champions League and multiple Premier League and FA Cups with Manchester United, as well as La Liga in Spain with Real Madrid. However, he has become such a huge celebrity over the years, that his achievements in football are often overlooked – potentially even making him underrated within the sport. After all, not only did he achieve plenty at club level, he is also third on the list of players with the most caps for England, with 115 – five behind Wayne Rooney and ten behind Peter Shilton.

England Stats Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards David Beckham 115 17 42 16 2

One key reason behind his fame was his relationship with pop star and Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham – who he has been married to since 1999. They were at the time and remain to this day one of the biggest celebrity power couples, known by fans under the nickname Posh and Becks.

With the Netflix docu-series now available to watch, one clip has gone viral with over 10 million views after being circulated on social media. In the footage, despite being known as Posh Spice – you'd think that would be a big enough giveaway – Victoria tries to insist that she's from a working-class background. Her husband – who genuinely did have a more humble upbringing – hilariously appears mid-interview to shoot down his wife's dubious claims.

Victoria Beckham makes false claim on Nextflix series

It begins with Victoria saying: "We're very working, working class." David then pokes his head through the door and firmly interjects, saying: "Be honest." His wife replies: "I am being honest. I am being honest." Having none of it, the former Manchester United star asks: "What kind of car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Victoria starts to ramble a little, before David says: "No, one answer. What car did your dad drive you to school in?" She persists, saying: "It depends..." David says: "No, no, no, no." Finally, Victoria admits: "Okay, in the 80s my day had a Rolls Royce." Her husband then smugly says thank you and disappears behind the door.

It's safe to say any person who gets driven to school in a Rolls Royce is not from a working-class family. A BBC News article from 2002 outlines her privileged background, noting how she was brought up in the "affluent" Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. It also reveals that her childhood house boasted a pool and explains that it was "this background, rather than her accent, which led Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller to christen her Posh Spice."

The same article outlines how Becks was actually from a "working-class family – father Ted was a kitchen-fitter, mother Sandra a hairdresser." So you can see why he was keen to set the record straight on this occasion.