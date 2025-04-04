Guglielmo Vicario was spotted angrily punching the Stamford Bridge tunnel as he left the pitch following Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The Italian shot-stopper let his frustrations get the better of him after yet another Premier League loss for Spurs, which left Ange Postecoglou’s side 14th in the table with eight games to go.

Enzo Fernandez’s goal proved decisive as Tottenham visited West London on Thursday night, with both teams also having a goal disallowed.

Overall, Vicario delivered a solid performance against the Blues, making four saves and showing excellent reflexes to deny efforts from Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

Guglielmo Vicario Punches Stamford Bridge Tunnel

After Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

The Sun journalist Tom Barkley shared footage of Vicario’s moment of frustration on X, where the goalkeeper is seen punching the Stamford Bridge tunnel while leaving the pitch:

Vicario has endured a stop-start season in North London, having been ruled out for almost three months with an ankle injury that required surgery.

The 28-year-old returned to the first-team squad in mid-February and has kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League since, conceding seven goals across a six-game run.

Tottenham are now heading for their worst Premier League finish since the 2003/04 season, when they ended up 14th.

The Lilywhites are winless in their last four games and sit 17 points behind fifth place, where they finished last season in Postecoglou’s debut campaign.

They face Southampton at home on Sunday before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final next week.

Guglielmo Vicario's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals conceded 20 Clean sheets 4 Minutes played 1,620

