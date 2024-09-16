A 3D simulation has shown how a 100m race between football's two biggest icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, would go down and it's very fascinating. The two stars have been closely linked throughout their illustrious careers, with not much separating them on the pitch in the eyes of fans.

Over the last two decades, both men have dominated football, smashing multiple records, scoring over 1700 goals between them and securing their places as the two greatest players in the history of the sport. There's long been a debate on which of the two is better than the other, though.

Many have had their say on which of the two players is the best and while a 3D simulation showing how a 100m race between the two by taking the fastest speeds they've ever recorded during their careers would play out won't do much for the GOAT debate, it's still a very fascinating video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins the Race

He clocks a time of 11.15 seconds

Over the years, Ronaldo has earned a reputation for his speed, so it should come as no surprise to many that the simulation has him beating his rival with relative ease. The Portuguese legend finished the race in 11.15 seconds. The video shows him destroying Messi in the race, pulling away fairly early on and never looking back.

Despite being 39 years old, Ronaldo is still in incredible form and has been performing at a high level for Al-Nassr to start the 2024/25 season. The former Manchester United man picked up three goal contributions in his first three appearances for the Saudi Pro League club and, having recently scored the 900th goal of his career, he is showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 40th birthday.

Lionel Messi Was Almost a Second Slower

The Argentine isn't known for his speed

Over the years, Messi has made a habit of destroying his opponents' defences. He has never had trouble dancing through their backlines with ease and getting into excellent positions. With that said, though, he's not known for being an incredibly fast player and that's proven in the simulation.

The Barcelona legend finished the race in 11.95 seconds, almost an entire second slower than his rival. At one point, the simulation even showed what would happen if Messi was given a head start in the race and he still found himself losing. The 37-year-old recently returned from an injury that had kept him on the shelf for months. He wasted no time getting back to his best with Inter Miami, scoring twice and assisting a third goal in his first game back.

Neither Messi or Ronaldo will be around forever and with both men now in their late 30s, it feels safe to assume that they will both be approaching the conclusion of their careers sooner rather than later. Still, they're not quite finished yet and it appears as though they will continue dominating their opponents until they step away.