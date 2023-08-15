Australia made history when they defeated France to reach the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

It is the furthest the Matildas have ever gone at the tournament, and they have done so in front of a home crowd.

The match went to penalties after it finished 0-0 after extra-time, with Cortnee Vine scoring the winning spot kick after the longest shoot-out in World Cup history.

Australia showed grit and determination to overcome France, and a new video has shown just how committed the players were to getting the edge over their opponents.

Alanna Kennedy moves foam spray for free-kick

Australian defender Alanna Kennedy, who also plays for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League, was spotted moving the foam the referee sprays to show where a free-kick is taken from.

The Matildas clearly disagreed with the referee over where the free-kick should be taken from, with Kennedy, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond and captain Steph Catley all voicing their dissent.

Catley even went as far to pick up the ball and move it, before Kennedy scooped up the foam spray and moved it to a new position.

With the opposition players protesting, the referee ran back to the ball and moved it to its original position, before spraying the foam around it.

French star Eugénie Le Sommer then stood on the foam spray, looking up at Kennedy as if challenging her to try and move it again.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video below.

Australia defeat France in dramatic Women’s World Cup penalty shoot-out

Despite Kennedy attempting to employ the dark arts to give her team the edge against France, the match remained goalless and went to a penalty shoot-out.

There were 20 spot kicks in total during the shoot-out, with Australian goalkeeper Mackenize Arnold saving three penalties.

The West Ham shot-stopper had missed the chance to win the shoot-out for her side earlier on, as did defender Clare Hunt.

It took the composure of Vine to win it, with the Sydney FC star coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net before turning to celebrate with her teammates.

Take a look at the incredible penalty shoot-out in the video below.

Australia to face England in Women’s World Cup semi-final

The intense sporting rivalry between Australia and England is set to continue in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

The two teams will meet at a sold-out Stadium Australia tomorrow (August 16).

While the Lionesses have progressed to the semi-final stage for a third Women’s World Cup in a row, the Matildas have only gone as far as the quarter-finals, doing so in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

They have captured the attention of a nation during their journey at the tournament, with record crowds attending matches and millions of people watching at home.

If Australia defeat England and reach the final on August 20, they will come up against either Spain or Sweden, who play at Auckland’s Eden Park this evening.